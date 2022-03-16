 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UW MEN’S BASKETBALL | NCAA TOURNAMENT

Wisconsin star Johnny Davis closes in on consensus all-American status

uw davis jump photo 3-15

Illinois' Kofi Cockburn is just the third two-time AP All-America selection in school history, joining Dike Eddleman and Dee Brown.

 MICHAEL ALLIO, ASSOCIATED PRESS

University of Wisconsin men’s basketball sophomore Johnny Davis was named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches all-America first team, the NABC announced Wednesday. 

It is the third all-America first team selection for Davis after he also earned the honor with The Associated Press and Sporting News. 

The NABC, AP and Sporting News are three of the four that make up the consensus all-America teams. The United States Basketball Writers Association’s all-America team, the final part of consensus status, has not been announced yet.

Davis was named Big Ten Player of the Year and is averaging 19.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.1 steals over 34 minutes this season.

Joining Davis on the NABC all-America first team were Kofi Cockburn (Illinois), Ochai Agbaji (Kansas), Jaden Ivey (Purdue) and Oscar Tshiebwe (Kentucky). The teams were voted on by NABC-member coaches across NCAA Division I.

Iowa’s Keegan Murray was named to second team and Ohio State’s E.J. Liddell made the third team. 

