Wisconsin star Johnny Davis chooses NBA over returning to Badgers

Johnny Davis officially declared for the NBA draft Thursday, making his announcement during an appearance on ESPN’s NBA Today.

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball sophomore guard earned consensus all-American honors after making remarkable improvement from his freshman to sophomore seasons. Davis is predicted in most mock drafts to be a top-10 pick.

"It has always been a dream of mine as long as I can remember to play in the NBA, and with that being said, I am excited to announce that I'll be declaring for the 2022 NBA draft and cannot wait to be able to represent Wisconsin at the highest level," Davis said in a video he posted on social media.

Davis finished his sophomore season averaging 19.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.2 steals over 34.2 minutes. He led the Badgers in both scoring and rebounding.

His three games with at least 30 points — against Houston, Purdue and Indiana — helped him win Big Ten Player of the Year. Frank Kaminsky was the last UW player to win Big Ten Player of the Year honors, earning the award in 2015.

"It has meant absolutely everything to be able to play here at the University of Wisconsin, especially growing up in the state of Wisconsin and the city of La Crosse," Davis said in the social media video.

Davis averaged 7.0 points and 4.1 rebounds over 24.4 minutes off the bench as a freshman. He played in the U19 FIBA World Cup last summer and earned a gold medal with Team USA — an event he credits for helping his big improvement from freshman to sophomore year.

Ten former Badgers players have been taken in the first round of the NBA draft, but only four have been chosen in the top-10 picks. The most recent UW top-10 pick was Kaminsky in 2015, who went ninth to Charlotte.

The NBA draft is scheduled for June 23 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

