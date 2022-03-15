Wisconsin star Johnny Davis adds to list of prestigious honors

Johnny Davis was named to a second All-American list Tuesday when he earned first-team honors from The Associated Press.
He was joined by Iowa forward Keegan Murray, Illinois center Kofi Cockburn, Kentucky big man Oscar Tshiebwe and Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji on both first teams.
Davis is the Badgers’ third AP first-team All-American, joining Alando Tucker in 2007 and Frank Kaminsky in 2015. Davis is averaging 19.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.1 steals over 34.0 minutes this season.
Davis and the Badgers will open the NCAA Tournament on Friday when they play Colgate at 8:50 p.m. in Milwaukee.
Drew Timme of Gonzaga led the AP second team and was joined by freshman teammate Chet Holmgran. Jaden Ivey of Purdue gave the Big Ten another All-American, while Jabari Smith of Auburn and Benedict Mathurin of Arizona rounded out the second team.
Duke’s Paolo Banchero was the only player from the ACC to be chosen for one of the three teams. Villanova’s Collin Gillespie, Ohio State’s E.J. Liddell and Walker Kessler of Auburn joined Banchero on the third team. Baylor’s James Akinjo and Arkansas’ JD Notae tied for the last spot on the third team.
Two Big Ten players — Purdue’s Zach Edey and Rutgers’ Ron Harper Jr. — earned honorable mention.
Photos: Wisconsin men's basketball celebrates after drawing No. 3 seed in NCAA Tournament
The team arrives for the event to eat dinner before the selection show.
Wisconsin Badgers guard Brad Davison (34) and teammates arrive to the watch party
The Badger Band playing before the selection show.
Wisconsin Badgers guard Brad Davison (34) and the teammates react to being picked as a 3-seed and with play their first game against 14-seed Colgate in Milwaukee.
Wisconsin Badgers guard Johnny Davis (1) watching the selection show.
Badger Head Coach Greg Gard on his phone during the selection show.
Wisconsin Badgers guard Brad Davison (34) signs a hat for Dekker Daasi, 7, Madison, before the selection show.
Wisconsin Badgers guard Chucky Hepburn (23), middle during a program before the selection show.
Badger Head Coach Greg Gard, left, and Matt Lepay during a short program before the selection show.
Members of the Wisconsin men's basketball team singing "Varsity" after the selection show.
Members of the Wisconsin men's basketball team watching the Big Ten Tournament before the selection show for their seeding in the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.
Wisconsin Head Coach with the Big Ten Championship Trophy before the event.
Members of the Wisconsin men's basketball team on stage before watching the seeding in the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.
Members of the Wisconsin men's basketball team watch the seeding in the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.
Jahcobi Neath, left, Johnny Davis, middle, and Chris Vogt, right, during a short show before the event.
