Wisconsin star Johnny Davis adds to list of prestigious honors

Johnny Davis was named to a second All-American list Tuesday when he earned first-team honors from The Associated Press.

Davis was named to Sporting News’ all-American list last week right before earning Big Ten Player of the Year.

He was joined by Iowa forward Keegan Murray, Illinois center Kofi Cockburn, Kentucky big man Oscar Tshiebwe and Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji on both first teams.

Davis is the Badgers’ third AP first-team All-American, joining Alando Tucker in 2007 and Frank Kaminsky in 2015. Davis is averaging 19.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.1 steals over 34.0 minutes this season.

Davis and the Badgers will open the NCAA Tournament on Friday when they play Colgate at 8:50 p.m. in Milwaukee.

Drew Timme of Gonzaga led the AP second team and was joined by freshman teammate Chet Holmgran. Jaden Ivey of Purdue gave the Big Ten another All-American, while Jabari Smith of Auburn and Benedict Mathurin of Arizona rounded out the second team.

Duke’s Paolo Banchero was the only player from the ACC to be chosen for one of the three teams. Villanova’s Collin Gillespie, Ohio State’s E.J. Liddell and Walker Kessler of Auburn joined Banchero on the third team. Baylor’s James Akinjo and Arkansas’ JD Notae tied for the last spot on the third team.

Two Big Ten players — Purdue’s Zach Edey and Rutgers’ Ron Harper Jr. — earned honorable mention.

