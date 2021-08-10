Wisconsin sophomore Jonathan Davis speaks about released Greg Gard audio

Sophomore Jonathan Davis became the first Wisconsin men’s basketball player to speak out about the leaked audio of a meeting between Badgers coach Greg Gard and last season’s seniors. Davis addressed the audio in an interview with WXOW reporter Declan Levy.
Wisconsin men’s basketball seniors confronted Greg Gard in secretly recorded meeting. Here’s what they said
The seven seniors on last season’s Badgers team had pointed criticism for coach Greg Gard during a disappointing season. “We’re not here to build your resume,” one of them told Gard. Another said Wisconsin “doesn’t feel like home.”
“I knew there had been some issues going on with the team prior to that,” Davis said in the interview. “The seniors shared how they felt about coach, and coach Gard knows that he has some things he has to change.”
Davis said he didn’t know who released the audio, but he was quick to admonish the action. The sophomore guard said conversations of that nature should stay between coaches and players.
He said he never considered transferring because he wanted to continue to play with his brother Jordan and doesn’t consider the issues beyond repair.
Davis said Gard has been making an extra effort to speak with players — including incoming freshmen, new recruits and transfers — since the meeting and subsequent release of the recording. Davis also mentioned new assistant coach Sharif Chambliss as a good replacement for Alando Tucker on the coaching staff.
“I’m liking how our team is looking this year,” Davis said. “Coach Gard is getting on top of this stuff … so I'm satisfied with what we have going on.”
Breaking down the Wisconsin Badgers nonconference men’s basketball schedule
UW-WHITEWATER
Oct. 29 | UW-Whitewater
Where: Exhibition game at the Kohl Center
2020-21 season: The Warhawks finished their season 1-7, with their lone win against UW-Stevens Point. UW-Whitewater finished last in the Division III Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
Series: The Badgers last played Whitewater in an exhibition in 2008. UW beat the Warhawks 64-47.
ST. FRANCIS BROOKLYN
Nov. 9 | St. Francis Brooklyn
Where: Home opener at the Kohl Center
2020-21 season: St. Francis finished seventh in the Northeastern Conference after posting a 9-9 conference record, 9-10 overall.
Series: This is the first time the Terriers and Badgers play each other.
GREEN BAY
Nov. 12 | Green Bay
Where: Kohl Center
2020-21 season: The Phoenix finished seventh in the Horizon League at 8-12 in the conference last season.
Series: This will be the 15th time the teams play, with UW holding a 13-1 edge in the series.
PROVIDENCE
Nov. 15 | Providence
Where: Gavitt Games matchup at the Kohl Center
2020-21 season: Providence finished sixth in the Big East with a 13-13 record, including 9-10 in conference play last season.
Series: The two teams have played each other four times. The Friars hold a 3-1 edge over the Badgers. The last time they faced off was in 1996, when Providence defeated UW by two points.
TEXAS A&M
Nov. 22 | Texas A&M
Where: Maui Invitational at Lahaina Civic Center
Game time: 1 p.m.
2020-21 season: While the Aggies went 8-10 last season, they finished second to last in the SEC.
Series: This is just the second meeting between the programs. The Badgers defeated the Aggies 71-69 at home in 1984.
BUTLER or HOUSTON
Nov. 23 | Butler or Houston
Where: Maui Invitational at Lahaina Civic Center
OREGON/CHAMINADE/ST. MARY'S/NOTRE DAME
Nov. 24 | Oregon/Chaminade/St. Mary’s/Notre Dame
Where: Maui Invitational at Lahaina Civic Center
GEORGIA TECH
Dec. 1 | Georgia Tech
Where: McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta Georgia
2020-21 season: Georgia Tech is one of the few teams on UW’s nonconference slate that made last season’s NCAA Tournament. Georgia Tech upset Florida State to win the ACC Tournament and earn a No. 9 seed in the NCAA Tournament last
Series: The programs have split their two previous meetings. The Yellow Jackets won the last meeting, a 62-61 victory in 2001.
MARQUETTE
Dec. 4 | Marquette
Where: Kohl Center
2020-21 season: The Golden Eagles finished ninth in the Big East and finished 13-14 last season. Coach Steve Wojciechowski was fired after Marquette was knocked out in the first round of the BIg East Tournament. The Golden Eagles hired Oregon, Wisconsin, native Shaka Smart as Wojciechowski’s replacement.
Series: UW and Marquette have met 127 times, starting in 1917. The Golden Eagles defeated the Badgers 67-65 last season, but UW holds the 68-59 all-time edge.
NICHOLLS STATE
Dec. 15 | Nicholls State
Where: Kohl Center
2020-21 season: The Colonels led the Southland Conference with a 14-2 record but missed out on the NCAA Tournament after losing to Abeliene Christian in the Southland Conference Tournament.
Series: The Badgers beat Nicholls State 86-43 in 2014 in their lone previous meeting.
MORGAN STATE
Dec. 23 | Morgan State
Where: Kohl Center
2020-21 season: The Bears were the third best team in the northern division of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, but only three teams had better records then them at the conclusion of the season. They finished with a 7-5 record and lost to Norfolk State in the championship game of the MEAC Tournament.
Series: This will be the third time the Badgers and Bears meet. UW won both times — in 1979 and 1984.
ILLINOIS STATE
Dec. 29 | Illinois State
Where: Kohl Center
2020-21 season: The Redbirds finished last in the Missouri Valley Conference after only winning four games during the conference season and finished 7-18 overall.
Series: UW holds the 2-1 edge over Illinois State in the two teams all time series. The Badgers and the Redbirds played each other in back-to-back seasons in the mid 1990s.