Wisconsin sophomore forward Ben Carlson announces decision to transfer

University of Wisconsin men’s basketball sophomore Ben Carlson announced Wednesday that he is entering the transfer portal.

The sophomore forward played in 32 of the team’s 33 games this season, missing one due to the flu. He started two games — against Providence when Johnny Davis was injured and the first loss to Michigan State, when Tyler Wahl was out with an ankle injury.

Carlson averaged 1.6 points and 2.0 rebounds over 9.1 minutes this season. He scored a season-high six points at Nebraska on Jan. 27.

He is the second UW player to enter the portal after Matthew Mors announced March 21 his intention to transfer. Reigning Big Ten Player of the Year Johnny Davis is expected to announce soon whether he’ll declare for the NBA draft or return to the Badgers. He is expected to leave, which would give UW three scholarship spots to fill with Carlson’s announcement.

Guard Connor Essegian already signed to join UW next season, and he’ll take the spot Chris Vogt held. Vogt has exhausted his eligibility.

Carlson played in seven games during his freshman season before a back injury ended his season. He scored a career-high 13 points and added two rebounds, one block and one assist in 17 minutes in the 2020-21 season opener against Eastern Illinois.

He was a four-star recruit coming out of Woodbury, Minnesota, according to 247 Sports. He averaged 24.3 points and 11.7 rebounds while leading East Ridge High School to a 20-7 record and a conference title in his senior year.

