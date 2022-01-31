Wisconsin sits just outside top 10 in latest AP Top 25

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team stayed at No. 11 in the latest AP Top 25 poll, which came out Monday.
The Badgers are coming off a perfect 2-0 week against Nebraska and Minnesota. UW won both games by less than 10 points.
UW is ranked 21st in the NET — a tool used to measure a team’s quality that helps in the evaluation of resumes for selection and seeding in the NCAA Tournament.
The Badgers are one of five Big Ten teams in the AP rankings. Purdue leads the pack at No. 4, followed by UW, then Michigan State at No. 13, Ohio State at No. 16 and Illinois at No. 18.
UW is scheduled to play Illinois at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
