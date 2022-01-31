 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UW MEN’S BASKETBALL

Wisconsin sits just outside top 10 in latest AP Top 25

uw jump photo 1-30

UW's Brad Davison celebrates his 3-pointer in the first half. Davison was 4-for-9 from beyond the arc.

 KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team stayed at No. 11 in the latest AP Top 25 poll, which came out Monday. 

The Badgers are coming off a perfect 2-0 week against Nebraska and Minnesota. UW won both  games by less than 10 points. 

University of Wisconsin senior guard Brad Davison speaks to the media about teammate Johnny Davis after the 11th-ranked Badgers defeated the Minnesota Golden Gophers 66-60 in a Big Ten border battle Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at the Kohl Center in Madison.

UW is ranked 21st in the NET — a tool used to measure a team’s quality that helps in the evaluation of resumes for selection and seeding in the NCAA Tournament. 

The Badgers are one of five Big Ten teams in the AP rankings. Purdue leads the pack at No. 4, followed by UW, then Michigan State at No. 13, Ohio State at No. 16 and Illinois at No. 18. 

UW is scheduled to play Illinois at 8 p.m. Wednesday. 

