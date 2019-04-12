Ethan Happ added one more honor to his outstanding career with the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team on Friday.
Happ was named the winner of the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, given to the nation’s top center, during a ceremony in Los Angeles.
He joins Frank Kaminsky as the second UW player to win the award. Kaminsky won the inaugural Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award in 2015.
Joining Happ as finalists for the award were Georgetown’s Jessie Govan, Maryland’s Bruno Fernando, Western Kentucky’s Charles Bassey and William & Mary’s Nathan Knight.
Happ was a consensus second-team All-American in his final season with the Badgers. He averaged 17.3 points, 10.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists while becoming the first player in program history to earn first-team All-Big Ten Conference honors three times in his career.
He ended his time at UW as the program’s all-time leader in rebounds (1,217) and blocks (154). He was second in steals (217) and third in points (2,130) and assists (423).
Other winners Friday included Duke’s Zion Williamson, who claimed the Wooden Award for the top player in the nation and the Karl Malone Award for best power forward; Duke’s R.J. Barrett, who won the Jerry West Award for best shooting guard; Gonzaga’s Rui Hachimura, who won the Julius Erving Award for best small forward; and Murray State’s Ja Morant, who won the Bob Cousy Award for best point guard.
Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu won the women’s Wooden Award.