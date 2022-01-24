Wisconsin’s loss to Michigan State costs Badgers spot in top 10 in latest poll

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team has fallen out of the top 10 in the AP Top 25 following Friday’s loss to Michigan State.
The Badgers lost to the then-ranked No. 14 Spartans 86-74, which was enough to drop UW to No. 11.
UW was ranked No. 8 last week, which was the highest it has been since last January. The Badgers were without third leading scorer Tyler Wahl in the Michigan State defeat.
The Badgers are ranked 21st in the NET — a tool used to measure a team’s quality that helps in the evaluation of resumes for selection and seeding in the NCAA Tournament.
The Spartans’ win over UW helped them rise to No. 10 in the AP Top 25.
Three other teams in the Big Ten are ranked in the AP poll, with Purdue leading the pack at No. 6. Ohio State is No. 16 and Illinois is No. 24.
Beatdown on the boards
MSU was due to play well. Wahl badly missed and the bench was completely absent. 45-23 rebounds? My goodness.— Chris Davis (@cdavis20000) January 22, 2022
Only a matter of time
The disappointment to be named later in the deal that brought Badgers fans great joy at West Lafayette. #OntoTheNext— Rob Hernandez (@RobHernandezGLF) January 22, 2022
Writing was on the Wahl
Could see it coming.— Robb Vogel (@RobbVogel) January 22, 2022
- No Wahl
-Good MSU post embarrassing loss
-young, thin uw frontcourt vs MSU
-uw bench production lacking
-UW team due 4 some humble pie
Just to name a few
Big men & bench best grow & step up or same thing in store vs Illini.
Part of the process
I don’t like it but I’m not surprised. A tough opponent who was on fire all around, missing Wahl was a huge factor, and Badgers just never hit their stride. A loss was due. Learn, adjust, and grow. #OnWisconsin— BethAnn Meier (@BAMeier) January 22, 2022
No cause for panic
Shorthanded, very much outrebounded, missed quite a few bunnies and open looks early, just got out of hand. It’s the big 10, it’s Michigan State and it’s Tom Izzo. We’ll be fine.— Mark Massey (@mfmass) January 22, 2022
Lethal combination
Too many offensive rebounds and lack of help defense were killer… especially with Wahl out.— Trent Tetzlaff (@ttetz5) January 22, 2022
Starting to become clear
Michigan State is really talented especially when they play that hard/rebound. This game showed how valuable Tyler Wahl is and how little depth/impact the Badgers have at the small forward position. They’ll be fine but this team will ride and die on what its starters do.— Andrew Zimdars (@andrew_zimdars) January 22, 2022
Keep it in context
Badgers haven’t lost in a month + with tough games. Anyone would have taken the record they came out of that with. Tough one tonight with Wahl out.— Jake Lund (@Jake_Lund) January 22, 2022
Keep it movin'
Twitter is a special place when UW loses for the first time since December 11 and “drops” to 15-3. Crush it, flush it and get ready for Nebraska or an extended break between games (Huskers have COVID issues).— Steve Gasser (@sgcommunication) January 22, 2022
Set up for a stumble
Lack of depth showed up tonight. Add to the mix that Michigan State was coming off a loss to NW and had five days of practice to get whipped into a frenzy. And lastly Izzo seems to have Gard’s number.— Jeff (@bluehighway15) January 22, 2022
Can't win 'em all
Just wasn’t our night, Wahl’s absence was definitely felt and we ran into a buzzsaw against MSU. Hopefully Wahl isn’t out for long and there will be better games ahead.— Kurt Sagendorph (@ksagendo) January 22, 2022
Join the club
I’d have preferred a win— Jason Gay (@jasongay) January 22, 2022
What might've been
Tyler Wahl's absence was a severe blow in this one. He would've been a game changer on D and keeping the MSU bigs off the glass.— Ryan Antony (@RyanAntony22) January 22, 2022
Only time will tell
At some point, this team was due for a clunker. I won't be that concerned unless it starts to bleed over into the next few games.— Craig Smith (@smithcp1) January 22, 2022
Coming up short
Michigan State played more physical and had more depth tonight. Wahl’s absence spotlighted Bucky’s lack of depth. Sparty always had an answer and Wisconsin couldn’t string together enough stops. It’s only one game.— Jeff Brown (@jbrowneahs) January 22, 2022
Eyes on the prize
We are fine, focus on the next game. If you know BIG10 play your not going to win them all.— Shaun (@Lanzarus21) January 22, 2022
It's a 3-man job
Need all 3 of Davis, Davison, and Wahl to be competitive. Rest of the roster is too offensively challenged. And MSU showed how shooting ability can cure a lot of ills.— Gregg Summers (@gregg_summers) January 22, 2022
Nothing to see here
Can’t win them all. Flush it and move on. Get healthy and get ready for the next one.— Kevin (@dcbadger7) January 22, 2022
Scratching the surface
He had a couple nice moments and a couple more near nice moments. Something to build on. Hopefully he can get going. He’s a guy that we were counting on coming into the season. He could really help that bench.— Bob (@ajnate) January 22, 2022
The match checks out
Most succinct analysis I’ve seen. Spot on.— BethAnn Meier (@BAMeier) January 22, 2022
Finding a silver lining
Sparty was really on tonight in all facets. Shorthanded without Wahl who has been playing his best ball. Good to see Carlson get consistent minutes, I think we’ll need him down the stretch— Ron (@RonFiki) January 22, 2022
Don't hold back
Defense was dismal. And that’s being kind.— Mitchell Gauger (@MitchellGauger) January 22, 2022
Fourth or better
Just gotta finish top 4 in the B1G— Chris Cesar (@Cesar_Chris) January 22, 2022
Out of gas
Our effort on the boards was pathetic & our D was soft— chuckwestover (@chuckwestover) January 22, 2022
JD & Brad showed up, but we needed a little more from Crowl & Hepburn
Carlson starting over Gilmore was the right call, he should get more minutes
Energy was weak all night - we just did not want it as bad
We need Wahl
And on that note ...
January 22, 2022