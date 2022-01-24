 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wisconsin’s loss to Michigan State costs Badgers spot in top 10 in latest poll
University of Wisconsin men's basketball coach Greg Gard speaks to the media after the No. 8 Badgers fell to the No. 14 Michigan State Spartans 86-74 in a Big Ten battle Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at the Kohl Center in Madison.

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team has fallen out of the top 10 in the AP Top 25 following Friday’s loss to Michigan State. 

The Badgers lost to the then-ranked No. 14 Spartans 86-74, which was enough to drop UW to No. 11. 

UW was ranked No. 8 last week, which was the highest it has been since last January. The Badgers were without third leading scorer Tyler Wahl in the Michigan State defeat. 

Lack of bench production proves detrimental for Wisconsin men's basketball in loss to Michigan State

The Badgers are ranked 21st in the NET — a tool used to measure a team’s quality that helps in the evaluation of resumes for selection and seeding in the NCAA Tournament.

The Spartans’ win over UW helped them rise to No. 10 in the AP Top 25. 

Three other teams in the Big Ten are ranked in the AP poll, with Purdue leading the pack at No. 6. Ohio State is No. 16 and Illinois is No. 24.

