Wisconsin’s Jonathan Davis, Team USA advance to FIBA U19 World Cup semifinals

University of Wisconsin sophomore guard Jonathan Davis made one of four of his shot attempts in Team USA’s win over Senegal on Friday.

The Americans played Senegal in the quarterfinal round of the FIBA U19 World Cup in Riga, Latvia. Team USA won 88-58, but only three of those points came from Davis. He played sixteen minutes and made one three-point shot.

Purdue’s Jaden Ivey led the U.S. with 12 points on 5-for-11 shooting. The team shot 46.58% overall. Creighton’s Ryan Kalkbrenner grabbed eight rebounds, which was the most for Team USA.

The U.S. advanced to the semifinals where it will face Canada on Saturday.

Canada, like Team USA, hasn’t lost a game in the World Cup. It defeated Spain 81-77 to advance to the semifinal round.

The time of the game is yet to be determined.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.