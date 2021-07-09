 Skip to main content
Wisconsin’s Jonathan Davis, Team USA advance to FIBA U19 World Cup semifinals
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

Wisconsin’s Jonathan Davis, Team USA advance to FIBA U19 World Cup semifinals

UW 68, Northwestern 51

Wisconsin guard Jonathan Davis, center, drives against Northwestern guard Chase Audige, left, and guard Anthony Gaines during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Feb. 21, 2021.

 NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS

University of Wisconsin sophomore guard Jonathan Davis made one of four of his shot attempts in Team USA’s win over Senegal on Friday. 

The Americans played Senegal in the quarterfinal round of the FIBA U19 World Cup in Riga, Latvia. Team USA won 88-58, but only three of those points came from Davis. He played sixteen minutes and made one three-point shot.

Purdue’s Jaden Ivey led the U.S. with 12 points on 5-for-11 shooting. The team shot 46.58% overall. Creighton’s Ryan Kalkbrenner grabbed eight rebounds, which was the most for Team USA. 

The U.S. advanced to the semifinals where it will face Canada on Saturday. 

Canada, like Team USA, hasn’t lost a game in the World Cup. It defeated Spain 81-77 to advance to the semifinal round.  

The time of the game is yet to be determined. 

State Journal beat reporters Colten Bartholomew, Todd Milewski and Abby Schnable get together on Zoom to talk about former Badger Cole Caufield in the Stanley Cup Finals, name, image and likeness rules, current Badger basketball player Jonathan Davis in the FIBA U19 World Cup and more. Plus, some more info on Abby, who’s hit the ground running since joining the State Journal staff.

 

