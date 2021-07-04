 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wisconsin’s Jonathan Davis goes scoreless in Team USA’s opening win
0 Comments
topical alert
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

Wisconsin’s Jonathan Davis goes scoreless in Team USA’s opening win

  • 0
Wisconsin guard Jonathan Davis

Sophomore guard Jonathan Davis goes up for a shot against Northwestern last season. 

 NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES

University of Wisconsin sophomore guard Jonathan Davis earned a starting spot for Team USA in the opening round of the FIBA U19 World Cup. 

Team USA started group stage play with an 83-54 win against Turkey on Saturday in Riga, Latvia. 

Davis played just under 17 minutes but didn’t contribute any points. He went 0 for 6 from the field but did assist on one basket and grabbed one rebound. He was the only member of Team USA who did not score.

When and how to watch Wisconsin Badgers guard Jonathan Davis compete for Team USA

Purdue sophomore guard Jaden Ivey led the team with 21 points on 63.6% shooting. Gonzaga signee Chet Holmgren — who was the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2021 — was the only other player in double digits with 13 points. He also led the team with nine rebounds.

The Americans and Davis will play again Sunday against Mali at 12:30 p.m. 

State Journal beat reporter Colten Bartholomew and columnist Jim Polzin welcome on Marquette sports law professor Matt Mitten to discuss the changes in college sports related to name, image and likeness. Mitten breaks down the history of anti-trust challenges at the NCAA level, how we got to this point, what challenges lay ahead for schools and student-athletes and the unintended consequences that NIL could cause. Colten and Jim wrap up the show discussing the end of Barry Alvarez’s tenure at UW and breaking down a busy month of recruiting for the Badgers football team.
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics