Wisconsin’s Jonathan Davis goes scoreless in Team USA’s opening win

University of Wisconsin sophomore guard Jonathan Davis earned a starting spot for Team USA in the opening round of the FIBA U19 World Cup.

Team USA started group stage play with an 83-54 win against Turkey on Saturday in Riga, Latvia.

Davis played just under 17 minutes but didn’t contribute any points. He went 0 for 6 from the field but did assist on one basket and grabbed one rebound. He was the only member of Team USA who did not score.

Purdue sophomore guard Jaden Ivey led the team with 21 points on 63.6% shooting. Gonzaga signee Chet Holmgren — who was the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2021 — was the only other player in double digits with 13 points. He also led the team with nine rebounds.

The Americans and Davis will play again Sunday against Mali at 12:30 p.m.

