Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis earns national honor after helping Badgers go 3-0 last week

University of Wisconsin sophomore Johnny Davis was named Naismith Men’s College Player of the Week as well as Big Ten Co-Player of the Week after helping the Badgers win three games last week.
He averaged 27.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per game in the Badgers’ wins over Purdue, Iowa and Maryland.
He became the first player to lead his team in points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals in a road win over an AP top-five team since Wake Forest's Tim Duncan in a 1997 win at No. 5 Maryland.
This is Davis’ second time earning Big Ten Player of the Week honors. He also won it Nov. 29. The last UW player to earn it was Brad Davison on Dec. 6.
Davis shared the Big Ten Player of the Week honors with Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn, who averaged 26.0 points, 14.0 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, 1.0 assist and 1.0 steal per game in the Illini’s two wins last week, recording a double-double in both.
UW (13-2, 4-1) returns to action Thursday when it welcomes No. 16 Ohio State to the Kohl Center.
Badgers Bracketology: Where experts see Wisconsin men's basketball's standing in the NCAA Tournament
Joe Lunardi, ESPN
Current: Six seed, facing Creighton
Lunardi has eight Big Ten teams making his 2022 bracket, and the Badgers would be in the East bracket with Duke as the top seed.
His projection hasn’t been updated since Friday morning, so it doesn’t include UW’s win over Maryland into its formula. Ohio State is a five-seed in Lunardi’s projection, so UW could help itself by defending its home court this week against the Buckeyes.
Jerry Palm, CBS
Current: Three seed, facing St. John’s
Palm is as high on the Badgers as any national analyst, and UW ranks seventh in CBS’ Top 25. UW’s win at Purdue knocked the Boilermakers off the No. 1 line in Palm’s projections, which were updated Friday.
UW was a four seed in Palm’s first projection this season.
Mike DeCourcy, Sporting News
🙌 @tsnmike's latest Bracket Forecast is here— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 7, 2022
What do you think of his tournament field? 👇 pic.twitter.com/4XAj72ETR4
Current: Five seed, facing Memphis/Louisville
UW is on the five line along with Illinois. Only three Big Ten teams are higher than the Badgers and Illini in DeCourcy’s projection.
NET Rankings, Quadrant wins
UW was No. 24 in the NET rankings Monday, down two spots from last week.
The NET rankings replaced RPI as the key evaluator for teams during the season and the tournament selection process.
Here’s a primer on how the NET Rankings are calculated:
The NET Rankings are used to determine in which quadrant a game falls for a team. This gives teams credit for playing, and beating, strong opponents, especially on the road. The breakdown is as follows:
Quadrant 1: Home 1-30, Neutral 1-50, Away 1-75
Quadrant 2: Home 31-75, Neutral 51-100, Away 76-135
Quadrant 3: Home 76-160, Neutral 101-200, Away 135-240
Quadrant 4: Home 161-353, Neutral 201-353, Away 241-353
UW is 4-1 in Quadrant 1 games, 4-1 in Quadrant 2 games, and 5-0 combined in Quadrant 3 and 4 games. The Badgers’ game against Ohio State this week is a Quadrant 1 game for both teams; OSU is No. 25 in the NET rankings.