Wisconsin offense gets shut down in season-ending loss: 3 things that stood out from Badgers' NCAA Tourney game

MILWAUKEE — The University of Wisconsin lost in the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive year, falling to Iowa State on Sunday.

The Cyclones walked away with the 54-49 win to advance to the Sweet 16.

It was a rough start to the second half for the Badgers, who only scored two points in the first 11 possessions after halftime. They were held scoreless for 5:59 until Brad Davison hit a pair of free throws to end the drought.

UW, which struggled on 3-pointers all season, only made two 3-pointers on 21 attempts (9.1%). The Badgers finished 14 of 47 (29.8%) overall from the field.

The Cyclones weren’t much better, going 34.5% overall but had success on 3-pointers, shooting 21.4% (3 of 14). Iowa State’s Gabe Kalscheur, who previously played at Minnesota, led all players with 22 points.

UW struggled with turnovers from the beginning. The Badgers finished with 17 turnovers — a season high — after averaging only 8.4 per game.

The Badgers lost three of their last four games to finish the season 25-8.

Here are three things that stood out.

Chucky Hepburn goes down

Hepburn was in charge of defending Iowa State’s Tyrese Hunter and did a good job of shutting down the freshman point guard. Hunter didn’t make his first shot until there was 4:37 remaining in the first half, but that’s also when an injury ended Helpburn’s game.

Hepburn rolled his left ankle while trying to defend Hunter’s layup and hit the ground. He grabbed his ankle in pain and had to be helped off the court. He didn’t attempt to put weight on the ankle as he left the court.

The Badgers already were without backup point guard Lorne Bowman II, who hasn’t played in a game since Feb. 15 due to what UW called a non-COVID illness.

That meant Davison took over point guard responsibilities. Davis and Jahcobi Neath both have the ability to play point guard but rarely did this season. UW had Neath guard Hunter and Davison stuck with his original assignment of Izaiah Brockington.

Brad Davison improves shooting

Davison led the Badgers with 10 points in the first half after only scoring four points on 1-of-5 shooting against Colgate in the first round.

He was the only UW player to hit a 3-point shot in the first half. His 3-pointer with 12:37 left before halftime was his 300th career make from downtown. He had another attempt from long range but stepped on the line, so it only was a long 2-pointer.

Davison had to focus on playing point guard in the second half, which limited his scoring opportunities. He went 0 for 2 and added two points in the second half, all from the free-throw line.

Can’t contain Kalscheur

UW limited Iowa State’s top scorers — Hunter and Brockington — but couldn’t stop Kalscheur. He scored 10 points in the first half, going 5 of 9 overall, and added 12 after halftime.

Kalscheur got a lot of open looks as Davis was sluggish defensively in the first half.

Kalscheur went on a 7-0 run in the second half until teammate Robert Jones made a layup to make it a 9-0 run for Iowa State. Davison ended the run, but Kalscheur continued to score for the Cyclones.

