Wisconsin men's basketball's Jordan Davis uses month in Miami to train for larger role

University of Wisconsin men’s basketball junior guard Jordan Davis has spent the past month in Miami but didn’t get to see the beach once.

He’s been spending his time working with Miami Hoops School, a training academy that helps players improve their basketball skills. Many players there were training for the NBA draft, including Davis’ brother, Johnny Davis, and Duke’s Mark Williams.

The Davis brothers’ agents at Excel Sports Management made the plan for both brothers to train in Florida while the college season was still going on. Johnny Davis left following the completion of the season and Jordan Davis joined him after finishing the semester.

With the intention of stepping into a bigger role at UW, Jordan Davis spent his days waking up at 6:30 a.m. with a schedule full of workouts, practices and skill work ending around 5 p.m.

He said it was exhausting, but the personal chef wasn’t bad.

“I’ve got a lot of work to do,” Davis said while he was in Miami. “The guys up here work hard. To get the skills that I maybe didn’t get at Wisconsin, not a knock on Wisconsin, but just training with NBA skills trainers and stuff. You want to learn new things. You learn a lot about yourself and what you need to improve on.”

His training focused on NBA-specific skills, the biggest being various combo moves he didn’t necessarily have experience with. He met a lot of NBA players, skills trainers and general managers.

Davis watched NBA workouts, which has given him a taste of what to expect.

“It made me realize that I can play here, too, like I can play at the next level,” Davis said.

He got feedback on where to improve: ballhandling, combo moves and the overall style of NBA.

He also was told areas in which he excels.

“My shooting, like off-the-dribble shooting,” Davis said. “They said I’m one of the best guys here, and they want me to keep working on that because they see that’s like a big strength of mine.”

That could be beneficial for this upcoming season at UW as the two leading scorers, Johnny Davis and Brad Davison, are no longer with the team.

Jordan Davis played in 27 games last season with an average of 6.5 minutes per game. He averaged 1.3 points while shooting 32.5% overall. He scored a career-high seven points against Minnesota on Feb. 23.

Davis said he “hopes” to fill the scoring hole left behind his brother and Davison.

