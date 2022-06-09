Wisconsin men's basketball's Connor Essegian was seen on crutches. Here's what we know about his injury

Incoming UW freshman Connor Essegian shoots from 3-point range during a Class 2A semi-state game against Carroll in Elkhart, Indiana. Essegian led Central Noble to a state runner-up finish.
FORT WAYNE JOURNAL GAZETTE
Connor Essegian looks at Central Noble's trophy case in Albion, Indiana.
ABBY SCHNABLE, WISCONSIN STATE JOURNAL
Incoming Wisconsin recruit Connor Essegian shoots in his home gym.
ABBY SCHNABLE WISCONSIN STATE JOURNAL
Connor Essegian would get 1,000 shots up before school in the Police Athletic League gym in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The Wisconsin recruit led Central Noble High School to a state runner-up finish in Class 2A.
Connor Essegian: From shooting in the front yard to Wisconsin men's basketball commit, in pictures
University of Wisconsin men's basketball incoming freshman Connor Essegian grew up with a basketball in his hand. After playing in small town Indiana he's preparing to join the Badgers in just over two weeks.
Check out these photos of Essegian over the years:
Rich and Jody Essegian both grew up in small towns in California and Michigan, respectively, and it's why they wanted their sons to go to a small high school.
Courtesy of Jody Essegian
Incoming UW freshman shooting guard Connor Essegian stands on the court at age 9 waiting for the game to continue.
Courtesy of Jody Essegian
Connor Essegian, left, stands next to current Purdue player Caleb Furst during a game when the two were children.
JODY ESSEGIAN
Connor Essegian used to play baseball, but he gave up the sport before his freshman year of high school to pursue college basketball.
Courtesy of Jody Essegian
Connor Essegian stands at home plate.
Courtesy of Jody Essegian
Connor, Sam, Rich and Jody Essegian pose for a picture.
Courtesy of Jody Essegian
Connor Essegian used to be a tri-sport athlete playing basketball, football and baseball before he decided to pursue just basketball.
Courtesy of Jody Essegian
Connor Essegian and his brother, Sam, would work out together during the COVID-19 pandemic to keep in shape and work on their basketball skills.
Courtesy of Jody Essegian
Incoming Wisconsin men's basketball freshman Connor Essegian would practice trick shots and it led to him being known as a sharpshooter.
Courtesy of Jody Essegian
One of the first 3-point shooting competitions Connor Essegian won was when he was only 12 years old.
Courtesy of Jody Essegian
Connor Essegian said he started playing basketball as soon as he could walk. He's sporting a basketball t-shirt at just 18 months old.
Courtesy of Jody Essegian
Connor Essegian plays basketball on a Little Tikes basketball hoop at just 2 years old.
Courtesy of Jody Essegian
Wisconsin recruit Connor Essegian starred on a Central Noble High School team that was Class 2A state runner-up in the Indiana basketball tournament.
ABBY SCHNABLE STATE JOURNAL
ABBY SCHNABLE WISCONSIN STATE JOURNAL
University of Wisconsin men's basketball commit Connor Essegian poses for a picture in the Nicholas-Johnson Pavilion practice court in Madison.
