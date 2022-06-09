Wisconsin men's basketball's Connor Essegian was seen on crutches. Here's what we know about his injury

University of Wisconsin men’s basketball incoming freshman Connor Essegian injured his ankle during a scrimmage with the Indiana All-Stars team earlier this week.

Essegian landed on someone’s foot while coming down from a jump shot then was seen on crutches following the injury.

“It’s just a sprain,” Essegian told the State Journal. “Going to take some time off to recover.”

Essegian was one of 14 players invited to compete in the Indiana All-Star event this season.

The team played the Junior All-Stars on Wednesday and is set to play two more games against the Kentucky All-Stars on Friday and Saturday in Owensboro, Kentucky.

Essegian plans to move to Madison early next week. The Badgers start summer workouts Tuesday.

