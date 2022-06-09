 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story
UW MEN’S BASKETBALL

Wisconsin men's basketball's Connor Essegian was seen on crutches. Here's what we know about his injury

  • 0

University of Wisconsin men’s basketball incoming freshman Connor Essegian injured his ankle during a scrimmage with the Indiana All-Stars team earlier this week. 

Essegian landed on someone’s foot while coming down from a jump shot then was seen on crutches following the injury.

“It’s just a sprain,” Essegian told the State Journal. “Going to take some time off to recover.” 

Essegian was one of 14 players invited to compete in the Indiana All-Star event this season. 

The team played the Junior All-Stars on Wednesday and is set to play two more games against the Kentucky All-Stars on Friday and Saturday in Owensboro, Kentucky. 

Essegian plans to move to Madison early next week. The Badgers start summer workouts Tuesday. 

Connor Essegian: From shooting in the front yard to Wisconsin men's basketball commit, in pictures

University of Wisconsin men's basketball incoming freshman Connor Essegian grew up with a basketball in his hand. After playing in small town Indiana he's preparing to join the Badgers in just over two weeks.

Check out these photos of Essegian over the years: 

1 of 18
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Steve Stricker discusses handling pressure at American Family Insurance Championship

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics