Wisconsin men's basketball wins a lot of close games. Here's why it couldn't against Michigan State

INDIANAPOLIS — Chucky Hepburn said he could see the game slipping away from the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team shortly after his 3-pointer with just under two minutes left to play.
The freshman point guard’s shot tied the game at 58-58, but Michigan State junior guard Tyson Walker responded with a pair of jumpers that forced UW to call a timeout. The Badgers couldn’t seem to get a defensive stop and Walker was on fire, adding one more point before Brad Davison ended the streak with a layup.
UW kept the game within at least five points throughout the final minute, but every time the Badgers would score, the Spartans would answer. Even when Hepburn hit another 3-pointer to make it a two-point game with 16 seconds left, it didn’t matter because the momentum had already shifted and the only way UW could stop Michigan State’s offense was by fouling.
The Spartans were 7 of 9 from the free-throw line in the final two minutes of the game en route to a 69-63 win.
“We just couldn't get buckets on our end and they made free throws, so it's credit to them,” Johnny Davis said after the Badgers dropped back-to-back games for the first time this season.
It was an abnormal finish for a UW team that entered play with a 15-2 record in games decided by six or fewer points.
Some of the biggest games for the Badgers (24-7, 15-5 Big Ten) were ones that were decided at the end — including UW’s home win over Purdue, when Hepburn hit a 3-pointer with less than two seconds left to earn the Badgers a share of the Big Ten regular-season title.
The Badgers’ only two close losses came against Providence — without Davis in the third game of the season — and in the regular-season finale against Nebraska on Sunday in Madison.
“I feel like this game we were playing from behind,” junior forward Tyler Wahl said. “Usually in these close games, we've been playing with a lead and been able to hit some free throws. But today we were playing from behind the entire game and so that can definitely be a mental block.”
The Badgers only had the lead for a total of five minutes and nine seconds. The longest sustained time they had the lead was for 3:42, as the Spartans tied the game four times during the 6:31 span that UW had a slight edge.
UW struggled offensively in the first half, which contributed to their loss despite Michigan State only taking a 24-22 lead into halftime. The Badgers didn’t hit a single 3-pointer before the break while shooting 24.1% from the field in the half. Davis, UW’s leading scorer and Big Ten Player of the Year, was held to just four points on 1-for-10 shooting in the first half.
The fact the Badgers only trailed by two points at half was thanks largely to Brad Davison’s 10 first-half points and 4-for-4 shooting from the free throw line. The Badgers defense also limited Michigan State to 33% shooting and 0 of 4 from the 3-point line in the opening 20 minutes.
Things swung the opposite way in the second half with UW’s offense heating up just as the defense struggled to get stops.
The Badgers shot 48.4% overall and 41.2% from behind the arc in the second half. They went on a 6-0 run to take the lead for the first time, and Davison hit his first 3-pointer of the game to give the Badgers their largest lead of four points with 11:45 remaining.
A minute and a half later, Michigan State started a run of seven consecutive possessions with points to keep the Badgers out of reach. The Spartans shot 58.1% in the second half, led by Marcus Bingham Jr. 's 6-for-8 shooting and 13 points in the final 20 minutes.
It also didn’t help that the Badgers’ leading scorer in the game and best free throw shooter — Davison, who had 23 points — fouled out with 20 seconds remaining.
“Every time you have the opportunity to compete, you want to be out there for your team,” Davison said. “So whether it's foul trouble or whatever it may be, you want to be out there trying to compete and trying to win and do everything you can to help your team be successful. Like Coach said, these games and these minutes aren't guaranteed anymore, so you want to always leave your best foot forward. That's just the desire to win.”
It was Michigan State’s ability to make big plays down the stretch that put the game out of reach for UW, something the Badgers are typically doing to their opponents, not the other way around.
“We were not as good in the first 38 minutes to be able to come down the stretch and put a game away,” UW coach Greg Gard said. “We didn't lose the game in the last two minutes. There would be 50 things I'll find in the first 38 that put ourselves in that position. So that's why we've been able to finish out games, because we've played the 40 minutes better than what we played tonight, not just what happens in the last two minutes.”
Badgers fans on Twitter don't hold back after Wisconsin knocked out of Big Ten men's basketball tournament
Out of sorts
Too many missed shots. Johnny didn’t appear to b himself- didn’t have his normal “look.” MSU defense swarming. Came back with Brad & Chucky’s 3-balls. Liked the Badgers fight 2 the end following Jimmy V’s lead “don't ever give 🆙 On to the NCAA tourney and keep the chip Badgers— Paul Yochum'63 (@PaulYochum63) March 12, 2022
No comment
MSU played pretty good defense, UW couldn't make free throws and unfortunately the high school game these officials were originally assigned to cover was cancelled.— David Roelke (@droelke) March 12, 2022
Yell louder then
I kept yelling at them to get the ball inside but they didn’t listen to me.— BethAnn Meier (@BAMeier) March 12, 2022
Disappearing act
Yes! And where was Wahl tonight?— Kara AE WH (@Karanneliz) March 12, 2022
There on to him
Brad Davison scores 23 pts., but that wasn’t enough as the co-champions of the Big Ten, both Illinois and Wisconsin don’t even make the semifinals. Johnny Davis is doing his best under intense pressure from teams who’ve figured out to stop him. Selection Sunday is next.— Jeff Ostach (@jeff_ostach) March 12, 2022
Keep it movin'
Yuck. Thankful for Davison, Chucky, and Wahl tonight or it could have been much worse.— BethAnn Meier (@BAMeier) March 12, 2022
Turn the page, practice free throws, and get ready for next week. #OnWisconsin
Avert your eyes
Hard to watch. Again. Officiating. Especially on Johnny. Izzo huddling with officials like they play cards together. Chucky and Brad kept us in the game. Not a good game for our bigs. This will hurt our seeding.— Mary Korn Erickson (@sixtiesfan) March 12, 2022
Eyes of the beholders
Yup— Maple Man 🇺🇦🌻 (@MI_MapleMan) March 12, 2022
Formula for failure
Can’t win with no bench and no post presence. Not against good teams anyway. Crowl is killing the Badgers right now. Great kid but killing them.— Matt Pokela (@mpoke13) March 12, 2022
Rest and regroup
Johnny Davis‘s ankle still not 100%. Got some tough calls as is usually the case when Izzo is in the Big Ten tourney. Probably the best thing for the Badgers is to get this time off & let Johnny’s ankle heal up. Anxious to see him with a chip on his shoulder in the NCAA tourney— Kirk Eastenson (@Eastyfor3) March 12, 2022
It's not nothing
Johnny gets a little extra rest before the tournament that matters.— Greg (@GGorres) March 12, 2022
Ready for a new look
It will be good for the Badgers to play someone outside of the Big 10. Big 10 teams have found a way to slow down Davis.— Erik Grinde (@egrinde) March 12, 2022
Fair enough
Going out of Big 10 tournament now means extra rests days it looks like Davis could use. The rest of the team can use them to practice free throws.— Joseph Britt (@Zathras3) March 12, 2022
That's enough of that
Davis had a tough game. We missed a lot of free throws. That's basically the story for this game. Hope that doesn't happen next week in the NCAA tournament— John Husmoe (@JohnHusmoe) March 12, 2022
Sound advice
You can drive the paint all day, but if you can’t make the free throws then well…. And as well a wise old man once told me, live by the three, die by the three.— Sue Lehman (@slehman58) March 12, 2022
Blame where blame's due
The refs didn't help us, but you have to make free throws in the first half and shoot better.— Scott Hoover (@lambeauleapers4) March 12, 2022
It is what it is
That was an ugly physical battle against a well coached team. Take the L and get ready/rested for next week.— Craig Smith (@smithcp1) March 12, 2022
Gets harder from here
Looked lethargic. Joh Davis still hurt. Can’t win shooting 37% and missing nine FTs. Chucky Hepburn made some big 3’s late. The NCAA seed will suffer. 15-4 in close games is still pretty damn good. Get it out of your system now. NCAA isn’t any more forgiving.— Sheri Swokowski (@sswoko) March 12, 2022
Slamming on the brakes
Just an absolute momentum killer (as well as Nebraska). I also think the reffing in this game as suspect to say the least, but come to expect that for Badger games in March— Chris Drez (@ChrisDrez) March 12, 2022
Been here before
Very typical badger big ten appearance, outside of ‘14 and ‘15, they always under perform— Matt Karger (@SgtKarg12) March 12, 2022
Anything could happen
Not the way you want to stumble into the tournament but maybe getting away from B1G will be good. I could see them losing opening weekend or going to the final four who knows— Kyle Banigan 🇺🇸 (@kban19) March 12, 2022
Numbers don't lie
Key— Sue Lehman (@slehman58) March 12, 2022
You did? Really?
It was an entertaining game, I enjoyed it. Michigan State played well. Wisconsin will need to play better to make it to the 2nd weekend.— Todd Rudolph (@Rudolph4Todd) March 12, 2022
Digging a big hole
Too many missed layups in the first half and poor FT shooting doomed the Badgers tonight— Mark Meddings (@MeddingsMark1) March 12, 2022
Not tough enough
Physical game that we couldn't handle. Rattled our offense early and gave up too much to their offense in the second half.— Nate Considine (@wibadgerfanatic) March 12, 2022