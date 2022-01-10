Wisconsin men's basketball team will get some well-deserved rest after pulling out 3rd win in 7 days

“It just shows we have a fighting will to win,” Davis said. “They were beating us in the second half. We just told ourselves, ‘We got to stop shooting ourselves in the foot. We got to get rebounds, play defense and take good shots on offense.’ It's times like that when you really come together as a team to fight through adversity.”

The Badgers’ lead started slipping away in the first half as Maryland went on a 18-4 run over the final seven minutes of the half. UW spent a significant portion of the second half trailing Maryland, but the Badgers never fell behind by more than three points.

The Badgers connected on 50% of their shots in the first half, but only 40% in the second. Steven Crowl was the only UW player to connect on a 3-pointer after halftime.

“In those timeouts when we were down, we knew we were right there,” UW coach Greg Gard said. “‘Let's win the next four minutes’. They stayed positive in it. We said, 'Hey you'll get good looks they'll go down. Let's tighten things on the other end on the defensive end.’ Obviously we're able to do that just enough.”