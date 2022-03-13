Wisconsin men's basketball team to open NCAA Tournament in Milwaukee. What to know about the matchup

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball earned a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Badgers will play No. 14 seed Colgate on Friday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

The Badgers will have the opportunity to play the winner of No. 6 LSU and No. 11 Iowa State in the second round followed by a chance to play in Chicago for the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight.

The Badgers have played Colgate once. UW beat the Raiders 68-41 in November 2011.

UW won a share of the Big Ten regular-season title by defeating Purdue on March 1 but lost to Nebraska in its regular-season finale March 6.

The Badgers’ trip to Indianapolis for the Big Ten tournament was short lived. No. 7 seed Michigan State defeated second-seeded UW 69-63 in Friday’s quarterfinals.

Illinois, which was the No. 1 seed after sharing the regular-season title with UW, also lost in the quarterfinal round. No. 5 seed Iowa defeated No. 3 seed Purdue 75-66 for the tournament title just before the bracket was revealed Sunday.

UW is joined by eight other Big Ten teams in the NCAA Tournament. Rutgers will play in the First Four against Notre Dame for the No. 11 seed in the West. Michigan State is also in the West region as a No. 7 seed.

Illinois earned a No. 4 seed in the South region and will play former UW assistant coach Lamont Paris’ Chattanooga squad. Michigan and Ohio State join the Illini in the West as No. 11 and No. 5 seeds, respectively.

Big Ten Tournament champion, Iowa, is the No. 5 seed in the Midwest — the only other Big Ten team in the Midwest.

Indiana will play Wyoming in a play-in game for the No. 12 seed in the East. Purdue earned a No. 3 seed and will play also in Milwaukee.

This story will be updated.

