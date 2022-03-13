Wisconsin men's basketball team to open NCAA Tournament in Milwaukee. What to know about the matchup

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball earned a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Badgers will play No. 14 seed Colgate on Friday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
The Badgers will have the opportunity to play the winner of No. 6 LSU and No. 11 Iowa State in the second round followed by a chance to play in Chicago for the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight.
The Badgers have played Colgate once. UW beat the Raiders 68-41 in November 2011.
UW won a share of the Big Ten regular-season title by defeating Purdue on March 1 but lost to Nebraska in its regular-season finale March 6.
The Badgers’ trip to Indianapolis for the Big Ten tournament was short lived. No. 7 seed Michigan State defeated second-seeded UW 69-63 in Friday’s quarterfinals.
THE MEN’S BRACKET IS OFFICIALLY HERE!— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 13, 2022
Fill yours out now ➡️ https://t.co/La8r6ULtuy#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/YffELJylJh
Illinois, which was the No. 1 seed after sharing the regular-season title with UW, also lost in the quarterfinal round. No. 5 seed Iowa defeated No. 3 seed Purdue 75-66 for the tournament title just before the bracket was revealed Sunday.
UW is joined by eight other Big Ten teams in the NCAA Tournament. Rutgers will play in the First Four against Notre Dame for the No. 11 seed in the West. Michigan State is also in the West region as a No. 7 seed.
Illinois earned a No. 4 seed in the South region and will play former UW assistant coach Lamont Paris’ Chattanooga squad. Michigan and Ohio State join the Illini in the West as No. 11 and No. 5 seeds, respectively.
Big Ten Tournament champion, Iowa, is the No. 5 seed in the Midwest — the only other Big Ten team in the Midwest.
Indiana will play Wyoming in a play-in game for the No. 12 seed in the East. Purdue earned a No. 3 seed and will play also in Milwaukee.
This story will be updated.
Badgers fans on Twitter don't hold back after Wisconsin knocked out of Big Ten men's basketball tournament
Out of sorts
Too many missed shots. Johnny didn’t appear to b himself- didn’t have his normal “look.” MSU defense swarming. Came back with Brad & Chucky’s 3-balls. Liked the Badgers fight 2 the end following Jimmy V’s lead “don't ever give 🆙 On to the NCAA tourney and keep the chip Badgers— Paul Yochum'63 (@PaulYochum63) March 12, 2022
No comment
MSU played pretty good defense, UW couldn't make free throws and unfortunately the high school game these officials were originally assigned to cover was cancelled.— David Roelke (@droelke) March 12, 2022
Yell louder then
I kept yelling at them to get the ball inside but they didn’t listen to me.— BethAnn Meier (@BAMeier) March 12, 2022
Disappearing act
Yes! And where was Wahl tonight?— Kara AE WH (@Karanneliz) March 12, 2022
There on to him
Brad Davison scores 23 pts., but that wasn’t enough as the co-champions of the Big Ten, both Illinois and Wisconsin don’t even make the semifinals. Johnny Davis is doing his best under intense pressure from teams who’ve figured out to stop him. Selection Sunday is next.— Jeff Ostach (@jeff_ostach) March 12, 2022
Keep it movin'
Yuck. Thankful for Davison, Chucky, and Wahl tonight or it could have been much worse.— BethAnn Meier (@BAMeier) March 12, 2022
Turn the page, practice free throws, and get ready for next week. #OnWisconsin
Avert your eyes
Hard to watch. Again. Officiating. Especially on Johnny. Izzo huddling with officials like they play cards together. Chucky and Brad kept us in the game. Not a good game for our bigs. This will hurt our seeding.— Mary Korn Erickson (@sixtiesfan) March 12, 2022
Eyes of the beholders
Yup— Maple Man 🇺🇦🌻 (@MI_MapleMan) March 12, 2022
Formula for failure
Can’t win with no bench and no post presence. Not against good teams anyway. Crowl is killing the Badgers right now. Great kid but killing them.— Matt Pokela (@mpoke13) March 12, 2022
Rest and regroup
Johnny Davis‘s ankle still not 100%. Got some tough calls as is usually the case when Izzo is in the Big Ten tourney. Probably the best thing for the Badgers is to get this time off & let Johnny’s ankle heal up. Anxious to see him with a chip on his shoulder in the NCAA tourney— Kirk Eastenson (@Eastyfor3) March 12, 2022
It's not nothing
Johnny gets a little extra rest before the tournament that matters.— Greg (@GGorres) March 12, 2022
Ready for a new look
It will be good for the Badgers to play someone outside of the Big 10. Big 10 teams have found a way to slow down Davis.— Erik Grinde (@egrinde) March 12, 2022
Fair enough
Going out of Big 10 tournament now means extra rests days it looks like Davis could use. The rest of the team can use them to practice free throws.— Joseph Britt (@Zathras3) March 12, 2022
That's enough of that
Davis had a tough game. We missed a lot of free throws. That's basically the story for this game. Hope that doesn't happen next week in the NCAA tournament— John Husmoe (@JohnHusmoe) March 12, 2022
Sound advice
You can drive the paint all day, but if you can’t make the free throws then well…. And as well a wise old man once told me, live by the three, die by the three.— Sue Lehman (@slehman58) March 12, 2022
Blame where blame's due
The refs didn't help us, but you have to make free throws in the first half and shoot better.— Scott Hoover (@lambeauleapers4) March 12, 2022
It is what it is
That was an ugly physical battle against a well coached team. Take the L and get ready/rested for next week.— Craig Smith (@smithcp1) March 12, 2022
Gets harder from here
Looked lethargic. Joh Davis still hurt. Can’t win shooting 37% and missing nine FTs. Chucky Hepburn made some big 3’s late. The NCAA seed will suffer. 15-4 in close games is still pretty damn good. Get it out of your system now. NCAA isn’t any more forgiving.— Sheri Swokowski (@sswoko) March 12, 2022
Slamming on the brakes
Just an absolute momentum killer (as well as Nebraska). I also think the reffing in this game as suspect to say the least, but come to expect that for Badger games in March— Chris Drez (@ChrisDrez) March 12, 2022
Been here before
Very typical badger big ten appearance, outside of ‘14 and ‘15, they always under perform— Matt Karger (@SgtKarg12) March 12, 2022
Anything could happen
Not the way you want to stumble into the tournament but maybe getting away from B1G will be good. I could see them losing opening weekend or going to the final four who knows— Kyle Banigan 🇺🇸 (@kban19) March 12, 2022
Numbers don't lie
Key— Sue Lehman (@slehman58) March 12, 2022
You did? Really?
It was an entertaining game, I enjoyed it. Michigan State played well. Wisconsin will need to play better to make it to the 2nd weekend.— Todd Rudolph (@Rudolph4Todd) March 12, 2022
Digging a big hole
Too many missed layups in the first half and poor FT shooting doomed the Badgers tonight— Mark Meddings (@MeddingsMark1) March 12, 2022
Not tough enough
Physical game that we couldn't handle. Rattled our offense early and gave up too much to their offense in the second half.— Nate Considine (@wibadgerfanatic) March 12, 2022