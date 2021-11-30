Wisconsin men's basketball team to compete in the Battle 4 Atlantis in November 2022

The Badgers' Johnny Davis was named the Maui Invitational MVP after averaging more than 23 points over three games.
The Badgers hoisted the trophy after winning the Maui Invitational. UW beat Saint Mary's 61-55 in Wednesday's championship.
The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team is headed to the Bahamas for Thanksgiving 2022. The Badgers will join seven other teams at the 2022 Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis, the tournament announced Friday. It previously was reported in May that Wisconsin would be part of the field, but UW didn’t announce it until Tuesday. The tournament will consist of 12 games Nov. 23-25. Butler, Brigham Young, Dayton, Kansas, NC State, Southern California and Tennessee also will travel to the Bahamas for the tournament. Big Ten rival Michigan State participated in this season’s tournament and lost to defending national champions Baylor in the final game. UW last competed in the tournament in 2018, when it beat Stanford and Oklahoma but lost to then-ranked No. 4 Virginia in the championship game. The announcement comes just six days after the Badgers won the Maui Invitational title.
Photos: Wisconsin Badgers top Saint Mary's Gaels for Maui Invitational title
Wisconsin guard Brad Davison (34) looks to score in front of St. Mary's guard Alex Ducas in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis (1) shoots over St. Mary's guard Logan Johnson in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis (1) drives between St. Mary's center Mitchell Saxen (10) and guard Alex Ducas (44) in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn (23) drives on St. Mary's center Mitchell Saxen in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn (23) drives on St. Mary's guard Tommy Kuhse in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Wisconsin guard Lorne Bowman II drives on St. Mary's guard Tommy Kuhse (12) in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl (5) looks to score on St. Mary's forward Dan Fotu in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard watches action in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game against St. Mary's at the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
St. Mary's head coach Randy Bennett watches action in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin at the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
St. Mary's guard Logan Johnson (0) drives on Wisconsin guard Lorne Bowman II in the second half during an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. Wisconsin won 61-55. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
St. Mary's guard Logan Johnson (0) commits n offensive foul against Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl (5) in the second half during an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. Wisconsin won 61-55. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
St. Mary's guard Tommy Kuhse (12) drives by Wisconsin guard Brad Davison in the second half during an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. Wisconsin won 61-55. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis (1) poses with the MVP trophy after an NCAA college basketball game against St. Mary's at the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. Wisconsin won 61-55. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard dances with his players after winning the Maui Invitational against St. Mary's in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. Wisconsin won 61-55. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard poses with a trophy after winning the Maui Invitational against St. Mary's in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. Wisconsin won 61-55. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
St. Mary's guard Logan Johnson, left, drives on Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis in the second half during an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. Wisconsin won 61-55. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl (5) celebrates after defeating St. Mary's 61-55 after winning an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
St. Mary's guard Tommy Kuhse, right, drives on Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl in the second half during an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. Wisconsin won 61-55. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Wisconsin forward Carter Gilmore, back, guard Johnny Davis, middle, and forward Tyler Wahl celebrate after defeating St. Mary's 61-55 during an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis (1) in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game against St. Mary's at the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis (1) in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game against St. Mary's at the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
St. Mary's forward Matthias Tass (11) in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin at the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
St. Mary's guard Tommy Kuhse (12) in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin at the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
St. Mary's forward Matthias Tass (11) in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin at the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
St. Mary's forward Matthias Tass (11) in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin at the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game against St. Mary's at the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
St. Mary's guard Logan Johnson (0) in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin at the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
St. Mary's guard Augustas Marciulionis (3) in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin at the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
St. Mary's guard Logan Johnson (0) in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin at the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Wisconsin guard Brad Davison (34) in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game against St. Mary's at the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
St. Mary's guard Alex Ducas (44) in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin at the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl (5) and forward Carter Gilmore (14) in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game against St. Mary's at the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
