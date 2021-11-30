 Skip to main content
Wisconsin men's basketball team to compete in the Battle 4 Atlantis in November 2022
UW MEN’S BASKETBALL

Wisconsin men's basketball team to compete in the Battle 4 Atlantis in November 2022

The Badgers' Johnny Davis was named the Maui Invitational MVP after averaging more than 23 points over three games.

The Badgers hoisted the trophy after winning the Maui Invitational. UW beat Saint Mary's 61-55 in Wednesday's championship.

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team is headed to the Bahamas for Thanksgiving 2022. 

The Badgers will join seven other teams at the 2022 Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis, the tournament announced Friday. It previously was reported in May that Wisconsin would be part of the field, but UW didn’t announce it until Tuesday. 

The tournament will consist of 12 games Nov. 23-25. 

Butler, Brigham Young, Dayton, Kansas, NC State, Southern California and Tennessee also will travel to the Bahamas for the tournament. 

3 things that stood out from Wisconsin men’s basketball's win over Saint Mary's for Maui Invitational title

Big Ten rival Michigan State participated in this season’s tournament and lost to defending national champions Baylor in the final game. 

UW last competed in the tournament in 2018, when it beat Stanford and Oklahoma but lost to then-ranked No. 4 Virginia in the championship game. 

The announcement comes just six days after the Badgers won the Maui Invitational title.

 

