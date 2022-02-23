 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story
UW MEN’S BASKETBALL

Wisconsin men's basketball team down to 4 scholarship guards for Minnesota game

  • 0

University of Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh and men's basketball coach Greg Gard speak to the media about an on-court altercation with Michigan coach Juwan Howard after the No. 15 Badgers defeated the Wolverines 77-63 on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at the Kohl Center in Madison.

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team will be without two of its scholarship guards against Minnesota on Wednesday.

Freshman Lorne Bowman II is not available for the game due to a non-COVID related illness and junior Jahcobi Neath must serve his one-game suspension for his participation in the altercation following UW’s win over Michigan on Sunday. 

The Badgers are down to just four scholarship guards — Johnny Davis, Brad Davison, Chucky Hepburn and Jordan Davis. They also have three walk-on guards in Carter Higginbottom, Isaac Lindsey and Justin Taphorn. 

Bowman II had five points against Minnesota on Jan. 30, while Neath did not score. Davis led UW with 16 points in the 66-60 win.

Game time is set for 8 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Spanish skater failed drug test at Winter Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics