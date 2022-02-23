Wisconsin men's basketball team down to 4 scholarship guards for Minnesota game

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team will be without two of its scholarship guards against Minnesota on Wednesday.

Freshman Lorne Bowman II is not available for the game due to a non-COVID related illness and junior Jahcobi Neath must serve his one-game suspension for his participation in the altercation following UW’s win over Michigan on Sunday.

The Badgers are down to just four scholarship guards — Johnny Davis, Brad Davison, Chucky Hepburn and Jordan Davis. They also have three walk-on guards in Carter Higginbottom, Isaac Lindsey and Justin Taphorn.

Bowman II had five points against Minnesota on Jan. 30, while Neath did not score. Davis led UW with 16 points in the 66-60 win.

Game time is set for 8 p.m.

