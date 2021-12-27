 Skip to main content
Wisconsin men's basketball stays put in AP Top 25
Wisconsin men's basketball stays put in AP Top 25

University of Wisconsin men's basketball coach Greg Gard speaks to the media after the No. 22 Badgers came back from a 22-point first-half deficit to defeat the Indiana Hoosiers 64-59 on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the Kohl Center in Madison.

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team stayed at No. 24 in the AP Top 25 rankings released on Monday.

The Badgers (9-2, 1-1 Big Ten) were forced to cancel their lone game last week, a matchup against George Mason Thursday night at the Kohl Center, because of positive COVID-19 tests within the program.

UW is joined by three other Big Ten teams in the AP poll — No. 3 Purdue, No. 10 Michigan State and No. 13 Ohio State.

The Badgers are scheduled to return to action Wednesday night against Illinois State at the Kohl Center.

Check out the complete rankings below:

1. Baylor (11-0)

2. Duke (11-1)

3. Purdue (11-1)

4. Gonzaga (10-2)

5. UCLA (8-1)

6. Kansas (9-1)

7. Southern Cal (12-0)

8. Iowa St. (12-0)

9. Arizona (11-1)

10. Michigan St. (10-2)

11. Auburn (11-1)

12. Houston (11-3)

13. Ohio St. (8-2)

14. Tennessee (9-2)

15. Seton Hall (9-1)

16. LSU (12-0)

17. Texas (9-2)

18. Kentucky (9-2)

19. Alabama (9-3)

20. Colorado St. (10-0)

21. Providence (11-1)

22. Villanova (8-4)

23. Xavier (11-2)

24. Wisconsin (9-2)

25. Texas Tech (9-2)

