Wisconsin men's basketball star Johnny Davis ruled out after flagrant foul by ejected Nebraska player

University of Wisconsin sophomore guard Johnny Davis has been ruled out for the rest of the Badgers’ regular-season finale against Nebraska after a collision at the basket.

Davis, the team’s leading scorer and rebounder, was injured with 17 minutes, 34 seconds left in the game at the Kohl Center Sunday as he was trying to convert a fast break. The national player of the year candidate from La Crosse blocked a shot from Alonzo Verge Jr. and was sprinting toward UW’s basket with the ball.

His foot made contact with Nebraska guard Trey McGowens’ and a foul was called, but Davis continued to the basket to put up a shot. McGowens attempted a block and missed, but his follow through brought his elbow down forcibly into Davis’ face.

Davis went to the floor and McGowens fell on top of him. After the players were separated, Davis stayed on the ground before slowly getting to his feet. He appeared to be favoring his right leg. Davis went straight back to the locker room with UW trainers and didn't return to the bench. The Big Ten Network broadcast of the game said Davis had a "lower-body injury."

Davis had 10 points on 4-for-4 shooting, four rebounds and a block in 12 minutes. He missed nearly 11 minutes of the first half after picking up two early fouls.

UW has already clinched a share of the Big Ten Conference’s regular-season title and a top-two seed in the Big Ten tournament, but now must worry about its top player’s health heading into the postseason.

