Wisconsin men's basketball moves up in AP Top 25 poll
University of Wisconsin men's basketball coach Greg Gard speaks to the media about playing in front of a sell-out crowd and sophomore Johnny Davis' standout performance after the 23rd-ranked Badgers rolled to an 89-76 victory over the Marquette Golden Eagles on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at the Kohl Center in Madison.

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team checks in at No. 22 in this week’s AP Top 25.

The Badgers won both of their games against Georgia Tech and Marquette this past week, which helped them rise in the rankings. UW was ranked No. 23 last week.

NET rankings also came out Monday, and UW sits 18th after starting the season 7-1.

UW is one of four Big Ten teams in the AP poll. Purdue rose to No. 1, Michigan State is No. 19 and Ohio State is No. 21.

