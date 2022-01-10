Wisconsin men's basketball jumps up in AP Top 25 poll

Five consecutive wins, including three in the past week, have the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team steadily climbing up national rankings, including the Associated Press Top 25 poll.
The Badgers (13-2, 4-1 Big Ten) moved up 10 spots to No. 13 in this week’s AP rankings after defeating Purdue, Iowa and Maryland in the span of seven days.
UW has a big test Thursday at the Kohl Center when No. 16 Ohio State comes to town, but it is the team’s only game of the week. The Buckeyes beat UW 73-55 on Dec. 11 in Columbus, the only defeat for the Badgers this season when sophomore guard Johnny Davis was in the lineup.
Five Big Ten teams were ranked in the poll — No. 7 Purdue, No. 10 Michigan State, No. 13 UW, No. 16 OSU and No. 25 Illinois.
Here’s a look at the full poll, with team’s first-place votes in parenthesis.
1. Baylor 15-0 (61)
2. Gonzaga 12-2
3. UCLA 10-1
4. Auburn 14-1
5. USC 13-0
6. Arizona 12-1
7. Purdue 13-2
8. Duke 12-2
9. Kansas 12-2
10. Michigan State 13-2
11. Houston 14-2
12. LSU 14-1
13. Wisconsin 13-2
14. Villanova 11-4
15. Iowa State 13-2
16. Ohio State 10-3
17. Xavier 12-2
18. Kentucky 12-3
19. Texas Tech 11-3
20. Seton Hall 11-3
21. Texas 12-3
22. Tennessee 10-4
23. Providence 14-2
24. Alabama 11-4
25. Illinois 11-3
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 122, Loyola Chicago 96, Miami (FL) 65, West Virginia 20, Connecticut 17, Indiana 12, Colorado State 10, San Diego State 9, Davidson 5, BYU 2, Iowa 2, San Francisco 2
As ugly a Terrapin football helmet after that beauty of a start, but last time I checked no one is silly enough to turn down a road win in the B1G ... or a five-game winning streak.— Rob Hernandez (@RobHernandezGLF) January 10, 2022
A great start to the game, and held on to win. It was nice to see a win without Davis being elite. Davison, Wahl, Crowl performed well. 4 guys 9+ points is good for UW. Close win to close out a great week. Excited to see where they will be ranked. Top 12?— DRich (@drich318318) January 10, 2022
Did enough to win. Clutch FT shooting. Hoping they saved their best for the next game.— Chris Davis (@cdavis20000) January 10, 2022
I called that miss FT as well. Made a lot of sense. But we had to then stop the out-of-bounds run up the court. We hadn’t previously, Twice!Lost our D team finds ways to win. Tyler was outstanding! Coach Gard best in-game coach. Win on road always good. Keep it going Badgers.— Paul Yochum'63 (@PaulYochum63) January 10, 2022
We were very lucky to escape with a win. But on a night when everything went wrong -- big lead lost, Davis having a muted game, foul trouble, Maryland hitting big shots late -- team was gritty enough to have the final score go right.— Craig Smith (@smithcp1) January 10, 2022
Road win in the Big 10 always a good thing. To lose a big 1st half lead but still come away with the W is huge..nice way to finish a tough 3 game in 6 days stretch. Just keep finding ways to win.— Paul Bergum (@paul_bergum) January 10, 2022
I’d love to hear how coach uses timeouts. A lot of waiting for the tv timeout during bad momentum. I’m seriously interested.— Matt Pokela (@mpoke13) January 10, 2022
3rd game in 6 nights, second of which was on the road. Jumped out early, fought through adversity. Potentially tired legs but found a way to win. 3-0 week, including a win at Mackey against #3 and a win against the nations leading scorer. Keep it rolling.— Tom Lea (@TomLea09) January 10, 2022
First of all, I love watching this team— chuckwestover (@chuckwestover) January 10, 2022
JD had an “off” night for him, but still made some big shots
Our FTs were great
Bad 3 point shooting - which used to kill Badger teams, not this one
Crowl was solid, almost a double double - need more of that
Perfect example why #JohnnyDavis needs another year of college ball. His ball-handling needs improvement. He is stellar, but weaknesses come to light. #Wahl was great and carried this win. #RoadWinsAreImportant #NeverGaveUp #Badgers— Teri Shannon (@77rocket) January 10, 2022
WHEW! Great win. That would have been a tough one to lose. Tale of 3 games. 1st 12 min: INCREDIBLE Badgers. Next 15 min or so: TERRIBLE Badgers. Final minutes: Good play by both teams.— PackFanatic (@PackFanatic1) January 10, 2022
Huge contribution by Wahl!Disappointed in 2d half fouls, and not being more aggressive driving to the basket to draw fouls and get in the bonus sooner.— Sheri Swokowski (@sswoko) January 10, 2022
Thought Gard coached a good game tonight. That was was a physically and emotionally fatigued team that won its third game in seven days.— Gary Giancola (@garygcola) January 10, 2022
Big road win. Ugly second half, but 3rd game this week and on the East coast, they had to be tired. Last years team would have lost this game.— Doug Clemann (@DougClemann) January 10, 2022
Road wins in the Big 10 are hard they responded to adversity on the road and won, that’s a really good thing.— Steve Ross (@ross400imh) January 10, 2022
A win is a win is my takeaway - especially on the road after an emotional week.— Nick P Bassill (@NickPBassill) January 10, 2022
More specifically, it looked like we got used to Davis doing everything and forgot how to run an offense for the middle 20 minutes.
Also, Gard has to remember timeouts are a thing.
Greg heard me yelling to miss the free throw. All the way from Indiana.— Mitchell Gauger (@MitchellGauger) January 10, 2022
Just going to bank on us or the opponents being temporarily up by 20-500 pts at one point in the game and then erasing it within 10 minutes of time making it a battle. Common theme in these games this year...I'm okay with it as long as we keep taking the W's! 🤣— Aaron Heim (@HeimTime88) January 10, 2022
Also, Tyler Wahl.— Damon Heim (@DamonHeim) January 10, 2022
Third game in 7 days. Two of them on the road. Relatively lifeless arena. One missed FT until the very end. I’ll take it. #next— Tim Wright (@Solontdubb) January 10, 2022
Gritty win. Beating any team on the road in the Big Ten is tough so we should all be happy with the win. Especially after the huge week that this young team has had.— Dean Sonsalla (@dsonsalla30) January 10, 2022
We just keep winning— Fred Ehle (@FredEhle) January 10, 2022
It's not as easy to miss a free throw on purpose (without a violation) as you'd think...— Bill Pfeiffer (@billt209) January 10, 2022
Big phew— Chris Cesar (@Cesar_Chris) January 10, 2022
Tyler Wahl.— Jeff (@bluehighway15) January 10, 2022