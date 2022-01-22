 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wisconsin men's basketball game against Nebraska moved to Thursday
0 Comments
topical alert top story

Wisconsin men's basketball game against Nebraska moved to Thursday

  • 0

University of Wisconsin men's basketball coach Greg Gard speaks to the media after the No. 8 Badgers fell to the No. 14 Michigan State Spartans 86-74 in a Big Ten battle Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at the Kohl Center in Madison.

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team’s game against Nebraska originally scheduled for Tuesday has been moved to Thursday. 

The Badgers will now play the Cornhuskers on Thursday with a 4 p.m. tip instead of Tuesday’s 8 p.m. start. 

Nebraska had to cancel it’s Saturday game against Ohio State due to COVID-19 issues within the program that were first reported Thursday. According to a press release, the number of players available on Nebraska's roster fell below the Big Ten threshold of seven.

The Big Ten decided games must be played if seven scholarship players and at least one coach are available, otherwise the game would be considered a forfeit. 

Tuesday would have been five days from the discovery of the COVID-19 issues. Five days is the minimum isolation period for people who test positive for COVID-19, according to the CDC. If a person is asymptomatic following the isolation period, the CDC recommends wearing a mask for an additional five days. 

The switch to Thursday gives the Cornhuskers more time for players to get healthy and test negative before they play the Badgers. 

 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics