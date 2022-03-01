Wisconsin men's basketball beats Purdue to claim share of Big Ten title: 3 things that stood out

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball clinched at least a share of the Big Ten regular-season title after sweeping the season series with Purdue Tuesday night at the Kohl Center.

The game came down to the wire with neither team leading by more than five points in the last 10 minutes. Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey tied the game with 10 seconds remaining but Badgers freshman point guard Chucky Hepburn hit a 3-pointer with 1.2 second left to put UW up by three and secure a 70-67 victory.

The 10th-ranked Badgers (24-5, 15-4 Big Ten) were led by the trio of Tyler Wahl, Johnny Davis and Hepburn who finished with 19, 16 and 17 points, respectively.

Davis, a national player of the year candidate and UW’s leading scorer, didn’t take his first shot until six and a half minutes into the game. He didn’t make his first shot until there was 3:10 remaining in the half. He was held to just six points in the first half but added an additional 10 in the second.

Purdue shot well, hitting 42.9% overall and 37.5% from 3-point range with three players scoring in double figures. The Boilermakers (24-6, 13-6) were led by Ivey with 22 points. Center Zach Edey finished with 17 points and Sasha Stefanovic added 11.

Here are three things that stood out:

Chris Vogt’s first half

Chris Vogt surpassed his rebound totals from the last time the Badgers played Purdue before the end of the first 20 minutes. He grabbed three rebounds in UW’s win on Jan. 3 but had four rebounds, three of which came on the offensive end, in the first half alone Tuesday.

Ben Carlson missed a 3-pointer just six minutes into the half and Vogt was surrounded by three Purdue defenders but tipped it to Hepburn who hit a 3-pointer to give the Badgers their first tie of the game.

Davis missed a shot with 4:37 left in the half and Vogt managed to get a hand on it. That allowed Jahcobi Neath to sink a 3-pointer to put UW up by one point. Vogt had an offensive rebound with 12:08 to go but turned the ball over while trying to get it to an open Davis.

Vogt didn’t have any points in the first half but finished with two assists, with one to Hepburn and the other to Carlson. Vogt and Steven Crowl’s defensive pressure limited the Boilermakers’ big men, Edey and Trevion Williams, to a combined seven points.

Vogt added two points in the second half. He also didn’t foul out this time around after fouling out Jan. 3 with over eight minutes remaining in the game.

The guard situation

The Badgers were already short-handed in their guard rotation due to Lorne Bowman II missing the game. It didn’t help that Hepburn, Davis and Brad Davison got into early foul trouble. Davison picked up his second foul with five minutes remaining in the first half.

Hepburn was called for his fourth foul with 5:03 left in the game. Davis got his third with 9:15 remaining.

Neath saw more playing time with the Badgers shorthanded, scoring three points over 16 minutes. He came in averaging 1.7 points in 8.4 minutes per game. Neath’s lone 3-pointer gave the Badgers a 26-25 lead with 4:24 left in the first half.

Despite being limited, UW’s guard accounted for 43 of the Badgers’ 70 points. They also limited Ivey, Purdue’s leading scorer, to just three points in the first half.

Regular-season title clinched

With the win the Badgers have secured at least a share of the Big Ten regular-season title. A win against Nebraska on Saturday would make UW the sole winners of the regular-season title. The Badgers would be the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten Tournament next week.

If UW loses to Nebraska — which is currently 2-16 in Big Ten play — the Badgers will likely share the Big Ten title and Illinois.

Assuming Illinois win their final regular-season games, there would be a three-way tie for the Big Ten regular-season crown. If UW is tied with both Illinois and Purdue, just Illinois or just Purdue they’ll be the No. 2 seed, according to the Big Ten tiebreaker rules.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.