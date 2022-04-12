Wisconsin men's basketball adds former UW-Green Bay guard Kamari McGee

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team earned its first commitment from the transfer portal this offseason.

Sophomore guard Kamari McGee is joining the Badgers after one season with UW-Green Bay, he announced on Twitter on Tuesday.

The point guard averaged 11.6 points per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. He went 80.0% from the free-throw line and 27.5% from 3-point range.

The Racine native had a career-high 24 points against Wright State on Feb. 9 and was named to the Horizon League All-Freshman team at the end of the season. He didn’t begin the season as a starter, but he worked his way up from the bench, starting in all but nine games.

He led Racine St. Catherine’s to the 2021 WIAA State Championship as a senior in high school. He was named first team all-county, first team all-conference and fourth team all-state following his senior year.

McGee faced UW last season when the Badgers hosted the Phoenix on Nov. 12, 2021, at the Kohl Center. He served as the backup point guard and scored four points on 2-of-9 shooting while playing 22 minutes in the 72-34 loss to UW.

McGee fills one of UW's available scholarship spots, with three remaining after his addition. The Badgers had four players elect to leave the program, with Ben Carlson, Lorne Bowman II and Matthew Mors transferring and Johnny Davis declaring for the NBA draft.

