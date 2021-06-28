Wisconsin men’s basketball to travel to Georgia Tech for ACC/Big Ten Challenge

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team will take on Georgia Tech on Dec. 1 as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Georgia Tech upset Florida State to win the ACC tournament and earn a No. 9 seed in the NCAA tournament last season. The Yellow Jackets fell to Loyola Chicago in the first round to finish 17-9.

Georgia Tech assistant coach Julian Swartz is a former UW player and was a member of the 2000 Final Four team.

The Badgers beat Louisville 85-48 at the Kohl Center in last season's Big Ten-ACC Challenge game.

Tip times and broadcast information will be announced at a later date for this season's Big Ten-ACC Challenge, which is in its 23rd year. Teams alternate hosting each year, so UW will travel to Atlanta for its game.

The Badgers also are scheduled to host Providence on Nov. 15 in the Gavitt Games and will compete in the Maui Invitational. UW has not released any information on other games next season.

The other matchups for the series are:

Nov. 29