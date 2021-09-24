 Skip to main content
Wisconsin men’s basketball to retire Michael Finley’s number
Wisconsin men's basketball to retire Michael Finley's number

Michael Finley

Former Wisconsin basketball player Michael Finley is honored during a timeout in a game between Wisconsin and Michigan on Feb. 28, 2016, at the Kohl Center in Madison.

 ANDY MANIS, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team announced Friday that it will hang Michael Finley’s No. 24 in the rafters of Kohl Center this season.

UW will officially retire the number during a halftime ceremony this season, a date has not been announced. No. 24 will remain in circulation at UW, however.

He becomes just the third Badgers player to have their name and number honored, joining Frank Kaminsky’s No. 44 and Abe Nicholas’ No. 8.

"It's a great honor," Finley said in a press release. "It represents a lot, not just to me but to all the teammates I had. We have a bond. It represents those guys and the students that were there when I was. They can say, 'I went to school with that guy, and he represented the university in a great way.'

"For me, that's one of the big things I look forward to seeing when my number is in the rafters. It's also something of a legacy for my kids. If they ever decided to go to the UW, they can see their last name up there and that represents a lot for me as well.”

The No. 24 will remain in circulation at Wisconsin, but Finley’s name and number will be honored in its place in the arena.

Finley played for the Badgers from 1991-1995 and became the program’s first 2,000-point scorer. He was named USA Basketball’s Male Athlete of the Year, earned two All-Big Ten selections, finished 12th in the Big Ten in scoring when he graduated and was a member of the UW team that made the 1994 NCAA Tournament, ending a 47-year drought for the Badgers. He was inducted into the UW Hall of Fame in 2004.

"Michael Finley's impact on Wisconsin basketball is as profound as any athlete we've had and I'm thrilled that we are able to honor him by retiring his jersey," UW athletic director Chris McIntosh said. "Finley's fingerprints are all over the revival of our program in the 1990s, and his legacy is alive in the incredible success we've enjoyed over the past 30 years.”

He was drafted 21st overall in the 1995 NBA draft. Finley went on to average 15.7 points a game across 15 seasons mostly with the Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns, San Antonio Spurs and Boston Celtics. Finley was a two-time NBA All-Star, made the All-Rookie Team in 1996 and won an NBA championship with the Spurs in 2007.

He now serves as the Vice President of Basketball Operations for the Mavericks.

