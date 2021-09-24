Wisconsin men’s basketball to retire Michael Finley’s number

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team announced Friday that it will hang Michael Finley’s No. 24 in the rafters of Kohl Center this season.

UW will officially retire the number during a halftime ceremony this season, a date has not been announced. No. 24 will remain in circulation at UW, however.

He becomes just the third Badgers player to have their name and number honored, joining Frank Kaminsky’s No. 44 and Abe Nicholas’ No. 8.

"It's a great honor," Finley said in a press release. "It represents a lot, not just to me but to all the teammates I had. We have a bond. It represents those guys and the students that were there when I was. They can say, 'I went to school with that guy, and he represented the university in a great way.'

"For me, that's one of the big things I look forward to seeing when my number is in the rafters. It's also something of a legacy for my kids. If they ever decided to go to the UW, they can see their last name up there and that represents a lot for me as well.”

The No. 24 will remain in circulation at Wisconsin, but Finley’s name and number will be honored in its place in the arena.