The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team will open the Battle 4 Atlantis against Stanford.
The Badgers will play either Florida or Oklahoma on the second day of the eight-team event, which will be held Nov. 21-23 in the Bahamas.
The first-round matchups on the other side of the event: Virginia vs. Middle Tennessee State, and Butler vs. Dayton.
Stanford went 19-16 last season, including 11-7 in the Pac-12. Jarod Haase is set to begin his third season at Stanford, which has made one NCAA tournament appearance in the past 10 seasons.
The Cardinal’s roster took a major blow this spring when Reid Travis decided to leave Stanford and join Kentucky as a graduate transfer. Travis averaged 19.5 points and 8.7 rebounds as a junior in 2017-18.
Stanford also lost guard Dorian Pickens, who averaged 15.1 points per game last season, to graduation.
The Cardinal’s top returnees are sophomore guard Daejon Davis (10.7 ppg) and sophomore forward Kezie Okpala (10.0).
UW returns its top eight scorers from a team that went 15-18 and missed the NCAA tournament for the first time in 20 years.
The Badgers won the Battle 4 Atlantis early in the 2014-15 season. That tournament run began with a victory over Alabama-Birmingham, which was coached at the time by Haase.