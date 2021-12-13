 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wisconsin men’s basketball team’s loss at Ohio State proves costly in AP Top 25
0 Comments
topical alert top story

Wisconsin men’s basketball team’s loss at Ohio State proves costly in AP Top 25

  • 0

University of Wisconsin senior guard Brad Davison discusses the play of teammate Chris Vogt after the 22nd-ranked Badgers came from behind to defeat the Indiana Hoosiers 64-59 on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the Kohl Center in Madison.

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team fell out of the AP Top 25 following its loss to Ohio State. 

The Badgers sit 26th after receiving 156 points to just miss out on the Top 25. No. 25 Texas Tech received 164 points. 

UW split its two Big Ten games last week with a 64-59 comeback win over Indiana and a 73-55 road loss to the Buckeyes.

University of Wisconsin men's basketball coach Greg Gard speaks to the media after the No. 22 Badgers came back from a 22-point first-half deficit to defeat the Indiana Hoosiers 64-59 on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the Kohl Center in Madison.

The Badgers were ranked No. 22 last week, but falling to Ohio State was enough to knock them out of the rankings. UW actually moved up one spot to No. 26 in the NET rankings. 

Ten other ranked teams dropped a game this past week including then-ranked No. 1 Purdue, which lost to Rutgers on a 3-point shot at the buzzer from Ron Harper Jr. 

Three Big Ten teams remain in the rankings. The Boilermakers dropped to No. 3 in the rankings, Michigan State sits at No. 12 and Ohio State moved up to No. 15.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics