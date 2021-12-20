Wisconsin men’s basketball team returns to AP Top 25

The Wisconsin men’s basketball team re-entered the AP Top 25 on Monday.

The Badgers checked in at No. 24 after just missing last week. They rallied to beat Nicholls State without leading scorer Johnny Davis in their lone game last week.

UW (9-2) made its Top 25 season debut at No. 23 on Nov. 29 and moved up to No. 22 the following week. The team fell out of the rankings last week after losing to Ohio State. The Badgers are ranked 29th in NET rankings.

The Badgers are joined by three other Big Ten teams in the AP poll — No. 3 Purdue, No. 11 Michigan State and No. 14 Ohio State.

UW is scheduled to return to action Thursday against Morgan State at the Kohl Center.

