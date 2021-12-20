Wisconsin men’s basketball team returns to AP Top 25

The Wisconsin men’s basketball team re-entered the AP Top 25 on Monday.
The Badgers checked in at No. 24 after just missing last week. They rallied to beat Nicholls State without leading scorer Johnny Davis in their lone game last week.
UW (9-2) made its Top 25 season debut at No. 23 on Nov. 29 and moved up to No. 22 the following week. The team fell out of the rankings last week after losing to Ohio State. The Badgers are ranked 29th in NET rankings.
The Badgers are joined by three other Big Ten teams in the AP poll — No. 3 Purdue, No. 11 Michigan State and No. 14 Ohio State.
UW is scheduled to return to action Thursday against Morgan State at the Kohl Center.
Photos: Wisconsin men's basketball battles back to take down Nicholls Colonels
Nicholls State's Ty Gordon (0) drives on the defense of Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23) during the first half of a game between the teams at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin's Brad Davison (34) is called for a foul while defending Nicholls State's Emmanuel Little (1) during the first half of a game between the teams at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl (5) puts up a shot against Nicholls State's Taylor Blanchard (12) during the first half of a game between the teams at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin's Jahcobi Neath (0) brings down a rebound against Nicholls State's Ryghe Lyons (35) during the first half of a game between the teams at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin's Brad Davison (34) prepares to strip the ball from Nicholls State's Manny Littles (22) during the first half of a game between the teams at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin's Chris Vogt (33) defends the shot of Nicholls State's Ty Gordon (0) during the first half of a game between the teams at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Nicholls State's Manny Littles (22) competes for a loose ball against Wisconsin's Brad Davison (34) and Wisconsin's Chris Vogt (33) during the first half of a game between the teams at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl (5) defends the shot of Nicholls State's Manny Littles (22) during the first half of a game between the teams at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin's head coach Greg Gard converses with Brad Davison (34) during the second half of Wisconsin's 71-68 win at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin's Ben Carlson (20) and Chris Vogt (33) pressure Nicholls State's Manny Littles (22) during the second half of Wisconsin's 71-68 win at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin's Brad Davison (34) runs into the defense of Nicholls State's Ryghe Lyons (35) as Pierce Spencer (5) drives the baseline during the first half of a game between the teams at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin's Chris Vogt (33) puts up a shot over the defense of Nicholls State's Ryghe Lyons (35) during the second half of Wisconsin's 71-68 win at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin's Brad Davison (34) shoot over the defense of Nicholls State's Latrell Jones (11) during the second half of Wisconsin's 71-68 win at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin's Chris Vogt (33) and Wisconsin's Ben Carlson (20) react to Vogt's put-back during the second half of Wisconsin's 71-68 win at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin's Jahcobi Neath (0) and Chris Vogt (33) competes for possession of the ball against Nicholls State's Manny Littles (22) and Emmanuel Little (1))during the second half of Wisconsin's 71-68 win at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl (5) encourages Jahcobi Neath (0) after Neath forced a jump ball during the second half of Wisconsin's 71-68 win at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin's Chris Vogt (33) competes for a rebound against Nicholls State's Manny Littles (22) and Ryghe Lyons (35) during the second half of Wisconsin's 71-68 win at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!