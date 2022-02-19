 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert
UW MEN’S BASKETBALL

Wisconsin men’s basketball team gets preview of NCAA Tournament seed

  • 0

University of Wisconsin senior Brad Davison and sophomore Johnny Davis speak to the media after the 15th-ranked Badgers defeated the Indiana Hoosiers 74-69 in a Big Ten battle Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team got a look at its NCAA Tournament standing Saturday morning. 

The Badgers were announced as a No. 4 seed and the 13th overall seed during the NCAA Tournament men’s basketball bracket preview show.

The Badgers were picked to play in the East region with No. 1 seed Kansas, No. 2 Kentucky and No. 3 Villanova. 

UW was joined by two other Big Ten teams in the top 16 seeds, with Purdue as a No. 2 seed and Illinois as a No. 3. Tom Burnett, the chair of the Division I Men’s Basketball Committee said that the Illini just edged out the Badgers for the No. 3 seed due to the head-to-head matchup going to Illinois. 

Gonzaga, the No.1 overall seed, was joined by Auburn and Arizona as the other top seeds.

Selection Sunday is March 13. The Badgers have five games left in the regular season. They’ll host Michigan at noon Sunday. 

People are also reading…

Top 16 seeds

No. 1 seeds

  1. Gonzaga 

  2. Auburn 

  3. Arizona 

  4. Kansas

No. 2 seeds

  1. Baylor 

  2. Kentucky 

  3. Purdue 

  4. Duke 

No. 3 seeds 

  1. Villanova 

  2. Texas Tech 

  3. Tennessee 

  4. Illinois 

No. 4 seeds 

  1. Wisconsin 

  2. UCLA 

  3. Providence

  4. Texas

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: UW set to honor basketball star Michael Finley at the Kohl Center

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics