Wisconsin men’s basketball team gets preview of NCAA Tournament seed

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team got a look at its NCAA Tournament standing Saturday morning.
The Badgers were announced as a No. 4 seed and the 13th overall seed during the NCAA Tournament men’s basketball bracket preview show.
The Badgers were picked to play in the East region with No. 1 seed Kansas, No. 2 Kentucky and No. 3 Villanova.
UW was joined by two other Big Ten teams in the top 16 seeds, with Purdue as a No. 2 seed and Illinois as a No. 3. Tom Burnett, the chair of the Division I Men’s Basketball Committee said that the Illini just edged out the Badgers for the No. 3 seed due to the head-to-head matchup going to Illinois.
Gonzaga, the No.1 overall seed, was joined by Auburn and Arizona as the other top seeds.
Selection Sunday is March 13. The Badgers have five games left in the regular season. They’ll host Michigan at noon Sunday.
People are also reading…
Top 16 seeds
No. 1 seeds
Gonzaga
Auburn
Arizona
Kansas
No. 2 seeds
Baylor
Kentucky
Purdue
Duke
No. 3 seeds
Villanova
Texas Tech
Tennessee
Illinois
No. 4 seeds
Wisconsin
UCLA
Providence
Texas
Badgers fans on Twitter don't hold back after Wisconsin men's basketball escapes Indiana with a win
Going out in style
I don't know how many more games we will get with Johnny Davis, but we need to savor each one. He took over the last two minutes.— Craig Smith (@smithcp1) February 16, 2022
Take it or leave it?
They just won on the road against a team fighting for its NCAA tournament life and that's your take?— Jim Polzin (@JimPolzinWSJ) February 16, 2022
You don't say
Hard to say, but I know he played QB in high school.— Jim Polzin (@JimPolzinWSJ) February 16, 2022
Home is where the heart is
I guess that answers that. @tbuss3 & @BradDavi34 are registered at Assembly Hall because that win was a gift that will keep on giving. Imagine the stories they’ll tell the kids one day. “Yep, Dad had a great game in the building Mom owned.”— Rob Hernandez (@RobHernandezGLF) February 16, 2022
Crashing back to earth
They remind me of Nebraska Football.— Eric Kersten (@eakersten) February 16, 2022
Stoking the fire
Flagrant call only seemed to fuel them through the rest of the game. Happy to see both Johnny and Brad “on” for the first time in a while. Yet another hard fought, close B1G win that just seem to be piling up for this team. Let’s keep it going!— Caroline Kay (@carolinehkay) February 16, 2022
No time to let up
And there’s Johnny!!! Got back the home loss with Rutgers. Liked the aggressive play and the rebounding, especially at close out time. Game ball to Johnny! To date: 20 win season. 20-5 (11-4 B1G). Keep the chip Badgers!— Paul Yochum'63 (@PaulYochum63) February 16, 2022
Livin' the dream
Me walking into my job at the Indiana State House tomorrow: pic.twitter.com/pO1IMM9cx7— Mitchell Gauger (@MitchellGauger) February 16, 2022
Executed to perfection
Stellar game by the starters. Great strategy by Gard at the end to force Indiana to shoot 3’s. Johnny so clutch again.— Chris Davis (@cdavis20000) February 16, 2022
A familiar feeling
That felt like every win for Wisconsin this year where they just grind it out despite not playing great. Meanwhile for Indiana that felt like every loss against Wisconsin in recent memory where they had every chance to win and couldn’t.— Andrew Zimdars (@andrew_zimdars) February 16, 2022
All together now ...
February 16, 2022
Taking control
Also, Johnny’s fiery competitiveness is a wonder to behold.— BethAnn Meier (@BAMeier) February 16, 2022
Playing through the pain
Overcame a physical chippy IU team and officials who decided to let it go. I thought the Badgers raised their mental and physical game to a whole new level after the phantom flagrant call on Brad. And oh by the way Johnny took over.— Jeff (@bluehighway15) February 16, 2022
Don't hold back
Beating IU is so satisfying pic.twitter.com/fYJpAt0tuR— Aaron W Rivard (@awrivard) February 16, 2022
Still a work in progress
Great win. Crowl just needs to be tougher on D. Chucky being aggressive in 1H is huge. Need Johnny to be this guy every game if Badgers are going to get out of the first weekend.— Holden Kahlenberg (@kahlenberg2727) February 16, 2022
Rested and ready to roll
Johnny Davis doesn't look worn down any more. Must have got a good night of sleep.😃🏀🏆— Robb Vogel (@RobbVogel) February 16, 2022
How sweet it is
For all the years in the 80s and 90s the Hoosiers owned the Badgers. Now Badger fans have had that same feeling over the past 15 years.— mike kerry (@BadgerMike) February 16, 2022
Something for everyone
Good family fun.— Bart T🏀rvik (@totally_t_bomb) February 16, 2022
Sour aftertaste
And the Indiana team leaves without shaking hands...wow— Kristi Conway-Powers (@NoodlesP29) February 16, 2022
Let us count the ways ...
Wow, JD dropped 30 and 12 at Assembly Hall— chuckwestover (@chuckwestover) February 16, 2022
He was sensational down the stretch
Brad hit some big shots and FTs, too
Crowl had a tough assignment and did what we needed him to do
Great D down the stretch, but gotta grab those D boards
Great win - love this team. Such heart.
Shooting stars steal the show
Still in shock that we won!! Game of 2 stars - one on each team, each named Davis. Luckily, our guy had more at the end. Unbelievable game by Johnny. Stellar effort by the whole team. They improved their free throw shooting and the bench played better. Feel like we stole one!— Mary Korn Erickson (@sixtiesfan) February 16, 2022
Love it when a plan comes together
You want your best player closing out the game, and Johnny Davis did.— Joseph Britt (@Zathras3) February 16, 2022
Nothing easy about it
What a tough, hard fought win.— Kurt Sagendorph (@ksagendo) February 16, 2022
I had a bad feeling after the flagrant foul on Davison, glad to be rid of that now.
What's not to love?
Big fan of Bradara! Or, maybe we call them Tarad? Great interview @tbuss3 @braddavi34— Jeff Bruggink (@bru4pk) February 16, 2022
That's all Folks!
February 16, 2022