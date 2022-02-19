Wisconsin men’s basketball team gets preview of NCAA Tournament seed

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team got a look at its NCAA Tournament standing Saturday morning.

The Badgers were announced as a No. 4 seed and the 13th overall seed during the NCAA Tournament men’s basketball bracket preview show.

The Badgers were picked to play in the East region with No. 1 seed Kansas, No. 2 Kentucky and No. 3 Villanova.

UW was joined by two other Big Ten teams in the top 16 seeds, with Purdue as a No. 2 seed and Illinois as a No. 3. Tom Burnett, the chair of the Division I Men’s Basketball Committee said that the Illini just edged out the Badgers for the No. 3 seed due to the head-to-head matchup going to Illinois.

Gonzaga, the No.1 overall seed, was joined by Auburn and Arizona as the other top seeds.

Selection Sunday is March 13. The Badgers have five games left in the regular season. They’ll host Michigan at noon Sunday.

Top 16 seeds

No. 1 seeds

Gonzaga Auburn Arizona Kansas

No. 2 seeds

Baylor Kentucky Purdue Duke

No. 3 seeds

Villanova Texas Tech Tennessee Illinois

No. 4 seeds

Wisconsin UCLA Providence Texas

