 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by SSM Health
Wisconsin men’s basketball team finds new opponent for Thursday’s game at Kohl Center
0 Comments
topical alert featured
UW MEN’S BASKETBALL

Wisconsin men’s basketball team finds new opponent for Thursday’s game at Kohl Center

  • 0

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team found a new opponent after its game with Morgan State scheduled for Thursday was canceled.

The Badgers will play George Mason at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Kohl Center. Tickets will remain valid despite the change in opponent.

The game is part of a men's and women's doubleheader at the Kohl Center. The women's game against Eastern Illinois is scheduled for noon.

Morgan State had to cancel Monday due to COVID-19 complications within the Bears program. More than 40 teams in Division I basketball have had to pause activities due to COVID-19 this season. Big Ten teams Ohio State and Rutgers reportedly are dealing with positive COVID-19 cases.

COVID forces Wisconsin men’s basketball team’s opponent to cancel Thursday’s game at Kohl Center

George Mason was scheduled to play Coppin State on Thursday, but the game was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols for Coppin State. 

The Patriots are 7-5 with their most notable win coming against then-ranked No. 20 Maryland on Nov. 17. George Mason defeated the Terrapins 71-66. The Patriots were picked to finish eighth out of 14 teams in the Atlantic 10. This will be the first time UW plays George Mason.

How Chris Vogt is balancing Wisconsin basketball, graduate school finals and helping his hometown

 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics