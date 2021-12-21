Wisconsin men’s basketball team finds new opponent for Thursday’s game at Kohl Center

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team found a new opponent after its game with Morgan State scheduled for Thursday was canceled.
The Badgers will play George Mason at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Kohl Center. Tickets will remain valid despite the change in opponent.
The game is part of a men's and women's doubleheader at the Kohl Center. The women's game against Eastern Illinois is scheduled for noon.
Badgers fans on Twitter see plenty to work on after Wisconsin's comeback against Nicholls State Colonels
Building blocks
Young teams will go up and down. Playing time now for players down the bench should help later. Vogt adds an element of toughness inside I thought Badgers might struggle to find this year.— Joseph Britt (@Zathras3) December 16, 2021
Knowing's half the battle
Only the favorite in the Southland Conference, Wes.— Jim Polzin (@JimPolzinWSJ) December 16, 2021
Manage those expectations
All I want for Christmas is Johnny Davis back in the starting lineup ... & BTN to call Nicholls State by its proper name. 😜🏀😂 pic.twitter.com/VSJu3GoEu9— Rob Hernandez (@RobHernandezGLF) December 16, 2021
Time to buckle down
Need lots of work on defense on the pick and roll. And getting in the paint/shot selection on offense. Hopefully this team can get healthy and move forward. Glad for some more time before the rest of the B1G season.— Jessica Garvey (@j_garvey1213) December 16, 2021
Bigger than a game
That first half was atrocious— chuckwestover (@chuckwestover) December 16, 2021
This team can be pretty awful without JD
Davison stepped up when we needed him
FTs got better in 2H and we did a great job limiting fouls & turnovers
Bench played pretty well - loved Vogt’s effort on the court and off 👇https://t.co/laa5AxRgu2
Faults on full display
Avoided a bad loss, got some good efforts from Vogt, Heath. Got back to playing better ball in the 2nd half, enough to win but showed how limited they can be with no Johnny Davis, getting little scoring from Wahl, Crowl, Carlson..— Paul Bergum (@paul_bergum) December 16, 2021
Mixing it up
Defense in the paint must get better, team fights hard, Davis is the straw that stirs the drink, other players have to develop as consistent scorers.— Frozenwriter (@repattermann) December 16, 2021
Fair enough
That looked like a team picked to finish 10th in the B1G— Chris Cesar (@Cesar_Chris) December 16, 2021
Take what ya get
Best team ever…get the W and move on and get healthy. Need to shoot better from 3— aarondentz (@aarondentz) December 16, 2021
Turning it up a notch
They’re going to struggle to score without Davis. Difference in defensive intensity between halves was striking. Vogt is a max effort guy.— Jeff Bergman (@JeffRWLawyer) December 16, 2021
Ah, the good ol' days
Remember that second half against Indiana? Feels like several seasons ago...— Corey Otis (@CoreyWOtis) December 16, 2021
It sure is
A win is a win— Douglas Greenberg (@DougGreenB) December 16, 2021
Night cap
I wanted to go to bed early but nope.— Brad Affeldt (@BA_14) December 16, 2021
Living on the edge
Shouldn't have been that close!— Eric Pynaker (@Eric62472) December 16, 2021
Rinse and repeat
It's a win. Take it, shower and go home.— James Oskola (@JimmyJoeOskola) December 16, 2021
Drawing a line in the sand
Defense has got to get better. Period.— Mitchell Gauger (@MitchellGauger) December 16, 2021
It's just sickening
The flu going through the team hasn’t helped either— Jo Howard (@Johoward519) December 16, 2021
Takes a team effort
Vogt and Neath with some key plays but lack of consistency from the role players just killing them— Matt Hoffman (@mattyjimbob) December 16, 2021
Accurate
Always good to win. Lots to improve on.— Kevin (@dcbadger7) December 16, 2021
Bringing his 'A' game
Neaths best game as a Badger. His rebounding was huge.— Jake Lund (@Jake_Lund) December 16, 2021
Morgan State had to cancel Monday due to COVID-19 complications within the Bears program. More than 40 teams in Division I basketball have had to pause activities due to COVID-19 this season. Big Ten teams Ohio State and Rutgers reportedly are dealing with positive COVID-19 cases.
George Mason was scheduled to play Coppin State on Thursday, but the game was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols for Coppin State.
The Patriots are 7-5 with their most notable win coming against then-ranked No. 20 Maryland on Nov. 17. George Mason defeated the Terrapins 71-66. The Patriots were picked to finish eighth out of 14 teams in the Atlantic 10. This will be the first time UW plays George Mason.
