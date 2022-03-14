Wisconsin men’s basketball team falls in AP Top 25 poll

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team checked in at No. 14 in the final AP Top 25 of the season, which was released Monday.

UW lost in the quarterfinal round of the Big Ten Tournament on Friday. Michigan State defeated the Badgers for the second time this season to knock UW out of the conference tournament and drop them two spots in the rankings.

The Badgers are a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will open against No. 14 seed Colgate at 8:50 p.m. Friday in Milwaukee.

UW is joined by three other Big Ten teams in the AP poll. Purdue is the highest at No. 10, followed by the Badgers, then No. 16 Iowa and No. 19 Illinois.

Nine Big Ten made the NCAA Tournament field.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.