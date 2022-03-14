Wisconsin men’s basketball team falls in AP Top 25 poll

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team checked in at No. 14 in the final AP Top 25 of the season, which was released Monday.
UW lost in the quarterfinal round of the Big Ten Tournament on Friday. Michigan State defeated the Badgers for the second time this season to knock UW out of the conference tournament and drop them two spots in the rankings.
The Badgers are a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will open against No. 14 seed Colgate at 8:50 p.m. Friday in Milwaukee.
UW is joined by three other Big Ten teams in the AP poll. Purdue is the highest at No. 10, followed by the Badgers, then No. 16 Iowa and No. 19 Illinois.
Nine Big Ten made the NCAA Tournament field.
Photos: Wisconsin men's basketball celebrates after drawing No. 3 seed in NCAA Tournament
The team arrives for the event to eat dinner before the selection show.
Wisconsin Badgers guard Brad Davison (34) and teammates arrive to the watch party
The Badger Band playing before the selection show.
Wisconsin Badgers guard Brad Davison (34) and the teammates react to being picked as a 3-seed and with play their first game against 14-seed Colgate in Milwaukee.
Wisconsin Badgers guard Johnny Davis (1) watching the selection show.
Badger Head Coach Greg Gard on his phone during the selection show.
Wisconsin Badgers guard Brad Davison (34) signs a hat for Dekker Daasi, 7, Madison, before the selection show.
Wisconsin Badgers guard Chucky Hepburn (23), middle during a program before the selection show.
Badger Head Coach Greg Gard, left, and Matt Lepay during a short program before the selection show.
Members of the Wisconsin men's basketball team singing "Varsity" after the selection show.
Members of the Wisconsin men's basketball team watching the Big Ten Tournament before the selection show for their seeding in the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.
Wisconsin Head Coach with the Big Ten Championship Trophy before the event.
Members of the Wisconsin men's basketball team on stage before watching the seeding in the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.
Members of the Wisconsin men's basketball team watch the seeding in the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.
Jahcobi Neath, left, Johnny Davis, middle, and Chris Vogt, right, during a short show before the event.
