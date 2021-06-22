Wisconsin men’s basketball seniors confronted Greg Gard in secretly recorded meeting. Here’s what they said

The same player said he walked out of the room that day feeling as though something had been accomplished, that getting everything out in the open would help. He was impressed by the way Gard handled the situation.

“He sat there, he listened and there was not one dry eye in the entire room at the end of everything,” the player said. “The biggest thing that he did at the end was he apologized again and he was in tears and he said, ‘It’s not your fault, it’s my fault.’ ”

‘Not here to build your resume.’

The recorded portion of the meeting begins with guard Brad Davison talking about how the seniors had discussed their time at UW coming to an end and how important it was to speak up then with the hope the Badgers could extend the season as long as possible. He later mentioned a “disconnect,” a word that was used several times over the course of the meeting.

“We desire a relationship with you where you know who we are, that you care for us, that you value us more than just on the basketball court,” Davison said. “We want that and feel like we’ve lacked that in certain areas.”