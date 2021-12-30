Wisconsin men’s basketball’s starting 5 works together to wrap up nonconference slate with a win

"It's good to see, you know, Chucky be more aggressive, and Steven play well and score like he can. And then Tyler, I thought, you know, was really good down the stretch, he took a huge charge, made his free throws. We're able to do enough to get out with a win.”

It went beyond the stat line, with the five Badgers starters provided many moments throughout the game that showed how well they can play with each other.

Crowl routed two loose balls, back-to-back, to his teammates midway through the first half. He grabbed an offensive rebound from a Davison shot and passed it to Wahl. He then passed to Davison for another 3-point attempt, which Davison missed. Then they repeated the cycle.

While Davison missed all three shot attempts, the players didn’t use words to communicate positioning during the sequence and their ability to play off each other helped create multiple shots.

Davison and Crowl had another strong sequence in the final minute of the first half. Davison was double-teamed with the ball down by the basket, with Crowl left wide open at the top of the key.

Davison passed the ball to Crowl, who sunk the 3-point shot.