Wisconsin men’s basketball’s starting 5 works together to wrap up nonconference slate with a win

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team’s starting five players contributed 88.8% of the team’s points in its win over Illinois State on Wednesday.
Only 10 points in the Badgers’ 89-85 win against the Redbirds at the Kohl Center came from players off the bench. Granted three rotational players — Lorne Bowman II, Jahcobi Neath and Ben Carlson — were unavailable for the game, but it didn’t stop the starting five from gelling together and pulling out the victory.
Johnny Davis overcame a 6-for-23 shooting performance to finish with a double-double for the Badgers (10-2, 1-1 Big Ten), scoring 20 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Steven Crowl scored a team-high 21 points, Chucky Hepburn finished with 13 and Tyler Wahl added 18. Brad Davison struggled from the field, finishing with 7 points on 1-of-9 shooting, but he found other ways to contribute.
“If you would have told me that between Davison and Davis, we went 7-for-32 and we scored 89 points … offense wasn't the problem,” UW coach Greg Gard said. “The makings of a good team is that you hopefully don't have to rely consistently on one guy. Obviously, Johnny and Brad have carried us a lot.
"It's good to see, you know, Chucky be more aggressive, and Steven play well and score like he can. And then Tyler, I thought, you know, was really good down the stretch, he took a huge charge, made his free throws. We're able to do enough to get out with a win.”
It went beyond the stat line, with the five Badgers starters provided many moments throughout the game that showed how well they can play with each other.
Crowl routed two loose balls, back-to-back, to his teammates midway through the first half. He grabbed an offensive rebound from a Davison shot and passed it to Wahl. He then passed to Davison for another 3-point attempt, which Davison missed. Then they repeated the cycle.
While Davison missed all three shot attempts, the players didn’t use words to communicate positioning during the sequence and their ability to play off each other helped create multiple shots.
Davison and Crowl had another strong sequence in the final minute of the first half. Davison was double-teamed with the ball down by the basket, with Crowl left wide open at the top of the key.
Davison passed the ball to Crowl, who sunk the 3-point shot.
“I mean Steve's a great player,” Wahl said. “He made some big buckets for us tonight and that's just a testament to what he does before practice, after practice, he's always in the gym getting shots up. Although he's in a shooting slump I think tonight kind of got him out of it.”
Crowl was the most consistent shooter for UW, hitting 7 of 8 overall, including both of his 3-point attempts. He led the team with a career-high 21 points and was just one rebound shy of a double-double.
Davis and Hepburn both made plays in which they maneuvered past multiple Redbird defenders to connect on a shot. The pair contributed 11 of the team’s 13 fast-break points.
Hepburn also went 3 of 3 from 3-point range and scored or assisted on 12 of the team’s first 22 points.
“Davison has struggled to shoot it tonight,” Illinois State coach Dan Muller said. “He had a tough night, but Chucky Hepburn steps up and makes threes that you don't plan on. Crowl was just terrific. He was good inside and out. Honestly, his size really bothered us. They're good.”
Davison and Wahl went 6 of 6 from the free throw line in the last minute and a half of the game. Those points put the Badgers just far enough out of the Redbirds' reach and secured the win.
“I think it's just a point in the season that we're at,” Wahl said. “We came back from winter break, we were able to have a few practices without any games and kind of figure things out offensively and defensively. Then we're heading into Big Ten play, so it's time to step it up”