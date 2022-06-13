Wisconsin men’s basketball promotes Joe Krabbenhoft to associate head coach

University of Wisconsin men’s basketball coach Greg Gard announced the promotion of alum Joe Krabbenhoft on Monday.

Krabbenhoft served as an assistant coach under Gard for the past seven seasons, but is now the associate head coach for the Badgers.

He’s helped the team to two Big Ten regular-season championships in three years. UW has gone 151-83 overall, including 84-50 in league play while Krabbenhoft was an assistant coach.

The Badgers have produced 13 All-Big Ten honorees including five first-team All-Big Ten accolades during Krabbenhoft’s seven years on staff. That includes four players who earned conference honors this season with Johnny Davis leading the group as Big Ten Player of the Year and a consensus first-team All-American.

"I'm really grateful to coach Gard and [the] Wisconsin athletic department," Krabbenhoft said in a news release. "Wisconsin means so much to me and it has provided me and my family with so many opportunities. It gave me the chance to play, to earn a degree, a job and a place to call home. I want to continue to pay that forward and enhance the lives of our players and give back to our program, the university and this community."

All but three years of Krabbenhoft’s coaching career has been spent at UW. He served as the video coordinator on Bo Ryan’s staff during the 2012-13 season. He was an assistant coach at South Dakota State from 2014-16 before rejoining the Badgers.

