Wisconsin men’s basketball promotes Joe Krabbenhoft to associate head coach

University of Wisconsin men’s basketball coach Greg Gard announced the promotion of alum Joe Krabbenhoft on Monday. Krabbenhoft served as an assistant coach under Gard for the past seven seasons, but is now the associate head coach for the Badgers. He’s helped the team to two Big Ten regular-season championships in three years. UW has gone 151-83 overall, including 84-50 in league play while Krabbenhoft was an assistant coach. The Badgers have produced 13 All-Big Ten honorees including five first-team All-Big Ten accolades during Krabbenhoft’s seven years on staff. That includes four players who earned conference honors this season with Johnny Davis leading the group as Big Ten Player of the Year and a consensus first-team All-American. "I'm really grateful to coach Gard and [the] Wisconsin athletic department," Krabbenhoft said in a news release. "Wisconsin means so much to me and it has provided me and my family with so many opportunities. It gave me the chance to play, to earn a degree, a job and a place to call home. I want to continue to pay that forward and enhance the lives of our players and give back to our program, the university and this community."
Developer proposes $150 million, 550-unit, low-cost housing project near Oscar Mayer
Sun Prairie woman charged with killing man in drunken-driving crash in Madison
A surface parking lot for Downtown lakefront? Really?
Man pretends to be asleep when 3 burglars enter his Far East Side house, Madison police say
Good news for Nile, Lulu's and Casbah fans: Now there's Taza
At Dirty Dog Taphaus customers serve themselves by the ounce
Truck driver finds body near highway in southern Dane County, authorities say
Madison School District proposes permanent ban on out-of-school suspension for elementary students
Hands on Wisconsin: Yahara Hills is getting recycled
A look inside an official visit for a Wisconsin football recruit
Peanut Butter & Jelly Deli leaves State Street after less than a year
Madison man faces 6th OWI after driving wrong way on I-94 in Dane County in stolen vehicle, authorities say
'You just can't admit that you screwed up,' Judge John Roemer told man who police say later shot him dead
1 killed, 1 critically injured in UTV-vehicle crash in Jefferson County, authorities say
Steve Stricker, Jerry Kelly join fellow AmFam golfers in addressing LIV Golf controversy All but three years of Krabbenhoft’s coaching career has been spent at UW. He served as the video coordinator on Bo Ryan’s staff during the 2012-13 season. He was an assistant coach at South Dakota State from 2014-16 before rejoining the Badgers.
Connor Essegian: From shooting in the front yard to Wisconsin men's basketball commit, in pictures
Rich and Jody Essegian both grew up in small towns in California and Michigan, respectively, and it's why they wanted their sons to go to a small high school.
Courtesy of Jody Essegian
Incoming UW freshman Connor Essegian shoots from 3-point range during a Class 2A semi-state game against Carroll in Elkhart, Indiana. Essegian led Central Noble to a state runner-up finish.
FORT WAYNE JOURNAL GAZETTE
Incoming UW freshman shooting guard Connor Essegian stands on the court at age 9 waiting for the game to continue.
Courtesy of Jody Essegian
Connor Essegian, left, stands next to current Purdue player Caleb Furst during a game when the two were children.
JODY ESSEGIAN
Connor Essegian used to play baseball, but he gave up the sport before his freshman year of high school to pursue college basketball.
Courtesy of Jody Essegian
Connor Essegian stands at home plate.
Courtesy of Jody Essegian
Connor, Sam, Rich and Jody Essegian pose for a picture.
Courtesy of Jody Essegian
Connor Essegian used to be a tri-sport athlete playing basketball, football and baseball before he decided to pursue just basketball.
Courtesy of Jody Essegian
Connor Essegian and his brother, Sam, would work out together during the COVID-19 pandemic to keep in shape and work on their basketball skills.
Courtesy of Jody Essegian
Incoming Wisconsin men's basketball freshman Connor Essegian would practice trick shots and it led to him being known as a sharpshooter.
Courtesy of Jody Essegian
One of the first 3-point shooting competitions Connor Essegian won was when he was only 12 years old.
Courtesy of Jody Essegian
Connor Essegian said he started playing basketball as soon as he could walk. He's sporting a basketball t-shirt at just 18 months old.
Courtesy of Jody Essegian
Connor Essegian plays basketball on a Little Tikes basketball hoop at just 2 years old.
Courtesy of Jody Essegian
Incoming Wisconsin recruit Connor Essegian shoots in his home gym.
ABBY SCHNABLE WISCONSIN STATE JOURNAL
Connor Essegian looks at Central Noble's trophy case in Albion, Indiana.
ABBY SCHNABLE, WISCONSIN STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin recruit Connor Essegian starred on a Central Noble High School team that was Class 2A state runner-up in the Indiana basketball tournament.
ABBY SCHNABLE STATE JOURNAL
Connor Essegian would get 1,000 shots up before school in the Police Athletic League gym in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The Wisconsin recruit led Central Noble High School to a state runner-up finish in Class 2A.
ABBY SCHNABLE WISCONSIN STATE JOURNAL
University of Wisconsin men's basketball commit Connor Essegian poses for a picture in the Nicholas-Johnson Pavilion practice court in Madison.
Submitted photo
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!