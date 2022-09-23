Wisconsin men’s basketball picks up fourth verbal commitment of the class of 2023

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team could have a stacked center rotation next season.

Lakeville, Minnesota native Nolan Winter announced Friday he’d be joining the Badgers roster next season. He’s the fourth commitment alongside Gus Yalden, John Blackwell and Jack Janicki.

Winter, who is 6 foot 11, joins the team as the second center of the class of 2023. He and Yalden will add to a currently thin center rotation led by junior Steven Crowl.

The three-star recruit had narrowed down his options to Minnesota and Wisconsin. He had ties to Minnesota with his father playing basketball for the Gophers and his mother a Minnesota volleyball player.

There’s a pipeline from Minnesota to UW with four players on last season’s roster hailing from Minnesota. Only two remain — Crowl and Tyler Wahl. Ben Carlson transferred to Utah and Brad Davison exhausted his eligibility. Wahl went to the same high school as Winter currently does — Lakeville North.

The Badgers have two scholarship spots open ahead of the upcoming season. Wahl and Jahcobi Neath are seniors which would mean two more spots available for the class of 2023. Though, Wahl and Neath have the option to utilize an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19.

Yalden, Blackwell and Winter take up three of those available spots — Janicki is a walk-on, leaving only one scholarship spot currently available for next season’s team. Three players transferred out last season and a similar situation could open more scholarships.