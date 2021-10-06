 Skip to main content
Wisconsin men’s basketball picked to finish 10th in preseason media poll
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

Wisconsin men’s basketball picked to finish 10th in preseason media poll

  • 0
Wisconsin guard Brad Davison

UW guard Brad Davison is one of four players in program history to play at least 4,000 minutes. 

 MICHAEL CONROY, ASSOCIATED PRESS

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team will finish in the bottom third of the Big Ten this season, according to media members in the conference. 

The Badgers were picked to finish 10th in the conference and were voted as high at seventh but as low as 12th. 

Of the 28 reporters to vote in the unofficial preseason Big Ten poll — organized by the Columbus Dispatch's Adam Jardy and The Athletic's Brendan Quinn — 13 voted for Michigan, 12 voted for Purdue and three voted for Illinois to win the conference. 

The preseason poll asked voters to rank the teams as well as vote for player of the year, freshman of the year and rank the top five players for an All-League team. No UW players were voted for in any of these categories. 

Illinois junior center Kofi Cockburn was picked for player of the year with 11 votes. Cockburn was the Illini’s second-leading scorer last season with 17.7 points per game. After dropping out of the NBA draft he considered other schools but ultimately decided to stay at Illinois. Five other players received votes for player of the year, including Ohio State’s E.J. Liddell, Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson, Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis and Purdue’s Jaden Ivey and Trevion Williams. 

Michigan freshman forward Caleb Houstan received 20 votes to be the resounding winner of preseason freshman of the year vote. Houstan is a five-star commit for the Wolverines, according to 247sports.com. Michigan State’s Max Christie received seven votes and Nebraska’s Bryce McGowens had one. 

The preseason All-League team is composed of Cockburn, Liddell, Dickinson, Ivey and Jackson-Davis. Seven other individual players from Purdue, Maryland, Illinois, Michigan and Rutgers also received All-League votes. 

Here are the full results of the preseason poll:

Conference play:

  1. Michigan (13 first-place votes) 373 points

  2. Purdue (12) 373

  3. Illinois (3) 320 

  4. Ohio State 316

  5. Maryland 269

  6. Michigan State 262

  7. Indiana 219

  8. Rutgers 208

  9. Iowa 150 

  10. Wisconsin 149  

  11. Nebraska 105

  12. Northwestern 81

  13. Penn State 81

  14. Minnesota 34

Player of the year

  1. Kofi Cockburn, Illinois 11

  2. Jaden Ivey, Purdue 5

  3. E.J. Liddell, Ohio State 4

  4. Hunterdickinson, Michigan 3

  5. Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana 3

  6. Trevion Williams, Purdue 2

Freshman of the year

  1. Caleb Houstan, Michigan 20 

  2. Max Christie, Michigan State 7 

  3. Bryce McGowens, Nebraska 1

All-League

  1. Kofi Cockburn 27

  2. E.J. Liddell, Ohio State 26

  3. Hunter Dickinson, Michigan 25

  4. Jaden Ivey, Purdue 21

  5. Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana 20 

Received All-League Votes

  • Trevion Williams, Purdue 10

  • Eric Ayala, Maryland 4 

  • Andre Curbelo, Illinois 2

  • DeVante’ Jones, Michigan 2

  • Geo Baker, Rutgers 1

  • Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers 1

  • Caleb Houstan, Michigan 1

