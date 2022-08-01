Wisconsin men’s basketball learns its Battle 4 Atlantis opening opponent

The University of Wisconsin men's basketball team will open the this season's Battle 4 Atlantis against a team it only has played once.
The Badgers will face Dayton for the first time since they defeated the Flyers 105-93 in December 1961. The game is set for 1:30 p.m. Nov. 23 at the Imperial Arena in the Bahamas.
Dayton finished third in the Atlantic 10 last season with a 14-4 record, 24-11 overall. The Flyers missed the NCAA Tournament but earned a No. 1 seed in the NIT. They were knocked out in the second round by Vanderbilt.
The game between Dayton and UW is the second at the Battle 4 Atlantis. Defending national champion Kansas opens the tournament against NC State. Southern Cal and BYU will play in the third game, with Tennessee and Butler closing the first day of competition.
The 12-game, three-day tournament, regarded as one of the most challenging early season events each year, falls during the Thanksgiving holiday with games scheduled for Nov. 23-25 in the Bahamas.
This will be UW’s third appearance in the tournament, which it last won in 2014, with Frank Kaminsky earning tournament MVP honors.
UW won the tournament it competed in over Thanksgiving week last season. The Badgers beat Texas A&M, then-ranked No. 12 Houston and Saint Mary’s to win the Maui Invitational, which was held in Las Vegas.
Former star Johnny Davis earned was named tournament MVP after averaging 23.7 points, 6.7 rebound, 2.3 steals and 1.3 assists in UW's three wins. Returning senior Tyler Wahl also was named to the all-tournament team.
UW hasn’t announced its entire schedule, but the Badgers also are scheduled to play Stanford (Nov. 11), Wake Forest (Nov. 29) and Marquette (Dec. 3) before Big Ten play starts.
