UW MEN’S BASKETBALL

Wisconsin men’s basketball lands first commitment from the class of 2023

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team received its first commitment from the class of 2023 on Friday. 

John Blackwell, a 247 Sports three-star combo guard from Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, announced on Twitter his verbal commitment to the Badgers. 

He averaged 13 points, five rebounds and four assists at Brother Rice High School in his junior season. He shot 49% from 3-point range.

UW was Blackwell’s lone Power Five offer, according to his 247 Sports profile.

Blackwell wouldn’t join the Badgers until the 2023-24 season.

