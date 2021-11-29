 Skip to main content
Wisconsin men’s basketball junior guard Jahcobi Neath makes progress toward return
Wisconsin men's basketball junior guard Jahcobi Neath makes progress toward return

Jahcobi Neath has returned to practice for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team. 

Coach Greg Gard said Neath’s first day back to practice was Sunday, but he practiced in a limited capacity. The plan is for Neath to increase participation each day until he’s back to full participation. 

“It's trending the right way,” Gard said. “I don't know for sure if he'll play on Wednesday night or not. It'll depend largely on what happens today and tomorrow.”

Neath played in the team’s season-opener against St. Francis College Brooklyn on Nov. 9. He finished with four points and two rebounds over 18 minutes. He missed the next five games due to a lower body injury.

The No. 23 Badgers (5-1) play at Georgia Tech on Wednesday.

