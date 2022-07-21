Wisconsin men’s basketball headed back to Fiserv Forum

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team is headed back to Fiserv Forum, where they were knocked out of the NCAA Tournament in March.
The Badgers will travel to Milwaukee on Dec. 3 to play Marquette as part of the annual I-94 series.
The rivalry has occurred annually since 1958. The Golden Eagles will be looking for revenge as they led for a majority of the first half before the Badgers won 89-76 last season.
The two teams have met 128 times, starting in 1917. UW has a 69-59 all-time edge.
The rivalry stems from UW and Marquette as the two major college athletics programs in the state of Wisconsin. It’s known as the I-94 rivalry because of the freeway that connects the two schools by 78 miles. In 2020, the rivalry game was ranked the 13th best among college basketball programs according to FanSided.
The teams rotate who hosts the event.
Both teams are fresh off NCAA Tournament runs. Marquette earned an at-large bid after finishing sixth in the Big East. It was knocked out by eventual Final Four team, North Carolina, in the first round.
The Badgers made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament after winning the Big Ten regular season. They were knocked out by Iowa State just short of the Sweet 16.
UW now has three games and a multi-team event on its nonconference schedule. It is set to play Stanford at American Family Field in Milwaukee on Nov. 11. The Badgers will compete in the Battle 4 Atlantis Nov. 23-25. They'll also play Wake Forest on Nov. 29 for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
