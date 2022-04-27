 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UW MEN’S BASKETBALL

Wisconsin men’s basketball guard Chucky Hepburn provides update on his injured leg

UW Iowa State

Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn and head coach Greg Gard leave the court following the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. 

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

University of Wisconsin men’s basketball freshman guard Chucky Hepburn said his ankle is 95% healed. 

Hepburn was asked about his ankle injury during the men’s basketball end of the season reception Wednesday and said he’s doing everything he can to get it back to 100% before summer workouts start in June. 

He injured the ankle in the Badgers’ final game of the season against Iowa State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. He landed awkwardly on the ankle while guarding Iowa State’s Tyrese Hunter on a breakaway with just less than four minutes remaining in the first half.

Hepburn didn’t return to the court until after halftime and was in a boot and crutches.

He was in the boot for less than one week for the sprained ankle. 

“I was definitely bummed out,” Hepburn said Wednesday. “... Going down and not being able to play with my team for one last game, especially with Johnny Davis, Brad Davison, Carter Higginbottom and Chris Vogt. It's always sad but we're onto the next year.”

Hepburn averaged 7.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists over 31 minutes per game as a freshman to earn all-Big Ten freshman team honors while helping the Badgers earn a share of the Big Ten regular-season title. He is one of three regular starters from last season who is expected to return.

