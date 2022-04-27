Wisconsin men’s basketball guard Chucky Hepburn provides update on his injured leg

University of Wisconsin men’s basketball freshman guard Chucky Hepburn said his ankle is 95% healed.

Hepburn was asked about his ankle injury during the men’s basketball end of the season reception Wednesday and said he’s doing everything he can to get it back to 100% before summer workouts start in June.

He injured the ankle in the Badgers’ final game of the season against Iowa State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. He landed awkwardly on the ankle while guarding Iowa State’s Tyrese Hunter on a breakaway with just less than four minutes remaining in the first half.

Hepburn didn’t return to the court until after halftime and was in a boot and crutches.

He was in the boot for less than one week for the sprained ankle.

“I was definitely bummed out,” Hepburn said Wednesday. “... Going down and not being able to play with my team for one last game, especially with Johnny Davis, Brad Davison, Carter Higginbottom and Chris Vogt. It's always sad but we're onto the next year.”

Hepburn averaged 7.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists over 31 minutes per game as a freshman to earn all-Big Ten freshman team honors while helping the Badgers earn a share of the Big Ten regular-season title. He is one of three regular starters from last season who is expected to return.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.