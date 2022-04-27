Wisconsin men’s basketball guard Chucky Hepburn provides update on his injured leg

University of Wisconsin men’s basketball freshman guard Chucky Hepburn said his ankle is 95% healed. Hepburn was asked about his ankle injury during the men’s basketball end of the season reception Wednesday and said he’s doing everything he can to get it back to 100% before summer workouts start in June. He injured the ankle in the Badgers’ final game of the season against Iowa State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. He landed awkwardly on the ankle while guarding Iowa State’s Tyrese Hunter on a breakaway with just less than four minutes remaining in the first half. Hepburn didn’t return to the court until after halftime and was in a boot and crutches. He was in the boot for less than one week for the sprained ankle.
“I was definitely bummed out,” Hepburn said Wednesday. “... Going down and not being able to play with my team for one last game, especially with Johnny Davis, Brad Davison, Carter Higginbottom and Chris Vogt. It's always sad but we're onto the next year.” Hepburn averaged 7.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists over 31 minutes per game as a freshman to earn all-Big Ten freshman team honors while helping the Badgers earn a share of the Big Ten regular-season title. He is one of three regular starters from last season who is expected to return.
Photos: Wisconsin men's basketball season ends with loss to Iowa State in NCAA Tournament
Wisconsin guard Brad Davison draws an offensive foul from Iowa State's guard Izaiah Brockington during the first half of the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin point guard Chucky Hepburn grimaces after sustaining an injuring during the first half of the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin guard Brad Davison (34) is pressured by Iowa State's Izaiah Brockington (1) and Iowa State Aljaz Kunc (5) during the second half of Wisconsin’s 54-49 second round loss in the 2022 NCAA Division 1 men’s basketball tournament in Milwaukee, Wis., Sunday, March 20, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Iowa State guard Tyrese Hunter looks to pass around the defense of Wisconsin's forward Steven Crowl during the first half of the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin guard Brad Davison deflects a pass intended for Iowa State forward Aljaz Kunc during the second half the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis is called for an offensive foul while driving to the basket during the second half the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin guard Brad Davison battles for possession against Iowa State guards Izaiah Brockington, behind, and Tyrese Hunter during the first half of the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin center Chris Vogt (33) blocks the shot of Iowa State guard Tyrese Hunter (11) during the first half of he team’s second round game of 2022 NCAA Division 1 men’s basketball tournament against Iowa State in Milwaukee, Wis., Sunday, March 20, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin guard Brad Davison and Iowa State guard Caleb Grill compete for possession during the second half the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin guard Brad Davison dives into the team bench to save the ball in the second half of the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn and Iowa State guard Tyrese Hunter compete for a loose ball during the first half of the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl tries to elude the defense of the Iowa State defense during the second half the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin's center Chris Vogt (33) falls into a row of photographers during the first half of he team’s second round game of 2022 NCAA Division 1 men’s basketball tournament against Iowa State in Milwaukee, Wis., Sunday, March 20, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl and Iowa State forward Aljaz Kunc compete during the first half of the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis collides with Iowa State guard Gabe Kalscheur during the second half the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Iowa State guard Gabe Kalscheur shoots over the defense of Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis during the first half of the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Iowa State forward Aljaz Kunc corrals a defensive rebound late in the second half the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Iowa State players react to score and foul during the second half of the team’s 54-49 second round win over Wisconsin in the 2022 NCAA Division 1 men’s basketball tournament in Milwaukee, Wis., Sunday, March 20, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin guards Brad Davison, left, and Johnny Davis react after the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin guard Brad Davison reacts as the buzzer sounds on the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis is pressured by Iowa State forward George Conditt IV, left, and guard Gabe Kalscheur during the second half the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn and head coach Greg Gard leave the court following the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin guard Brad Davison exits the court following the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Members of the Wisconsin marching band fire up fans before the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Members of the University of Wisconsin cheer team entertain during a pep rally before the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Members of the Wisconsin marching band perform for fans before the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Badgers fans, including Barb Tweedale, left, and Karen Myers, both of Madison, sing along to the Wisconsin band during a pep rally before the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Young Badgers fans, including Hank Wierzba, left, his sister, Elyn, center, and friend Addison Gjermo take part in a pep rally before the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Badgers fans cheer during a pep rally before the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Members of the Wisconsin marching band and cheer team perform for fans before the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!