Wisconsin men’s basketball freshman forward Matthew Mors enters transfer portal

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball had its first offseason roster movement just one day after the season ended in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The South Dakota native's father, Ryan Mors, confirmed his is transferring from UW.

"He wants to get closer to home and Wisconsin just wasn't the right fit for him," Ryan Mors said in an email. "He is weighing all of his options and going to be patient. He's excited for what's next."

UW freshman Chucky Hepburn, Mors’ roommate, took to Twitter to acknowledge Mors leaving the program, telling him to “go be great kid.” Mors replied to the tweet, calling Hepburn a “brother for life.”

Mors made the decision to redshirt this season after the Badgers exhibition game with UW-Whitewater. He recorded two rebounds and missed his only shot in the lone minutes he’s played this season.

Mors was a three-time South Dakota Gatorade Player of the Year. He averaged 24.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game as a senior at Yankton High School.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.