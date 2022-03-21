Wisconsin men’s basketball freshman forward Matthew Mors enters transfer portal

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball had its first offseason roster movement just one day after the season ended in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
The South Dakota native's father, Ryan Mors, confirmed his is transferring from UW.
"He wants to get closer to home and Wisconsin just wasn't the right fit for him," Ryan Mors said in an email. "He is weighing all of his options and going to be patient. He's excited for what's next."
UW freshman Chucky Hepburn, Mors’ roommate, took to Twitter to acknowledge Mors leaving the program, telling him to “go be great kid.” Mors replied to the tweet, calling Hepburn a “brother for life.”
Mors made the decision to redshirt this season after the Badgers exhibition game with UW-Whitewater. He recorded two rebounds and missed his only shot in the lone minutes he’s played this season.
Mors was a three-time South Dakota Gatorade Player of the Year. He averaged 24.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game as a senior at Yankton High School.
People are also reading…
Badgers fans sound off on Twitter after Wisconsin's season ends with NCAA Tournament loss to Iowa State
Fighting to the finish
Gave up 10 offensive rebounds, had no consistent offense and 17 turnovers. Badgers didn't play usual D. On the positive side, this team fought all-the-way. And so, the chip is still there for next season. So, Badgers, “keep a positive attitude and go finish the business.”— Paul Yochum'63 (@PaulYochum63) March 21, 2022
Emotional ending
Exceeded pre-season expectations by a mile. Fell short of expectations had they been re-calibrated going into the Nebraska game. In the end, as gut-wrenching as the 2004 NCAA loss to Pitt in Milwaukee b/c one of the best players in #Badgers history likely played his last game.— Rob Hernandez (@RobHernandezGLF) March 21, 2022
Easier said than done
A frustrating way to end the year. Nothing seemed to work. But when the season started in October to have the Badgers in this position I would have been happy. Something about Milwaukee hosting Badger NCAA games is never easy.— mike kerry (@BadgerMike) March 21, 2022
Shocking turn of events
Someday down the line, I'm looking forward to reading the book about what happened to Steven Crowl the past month or 2. From impact points to not being able to hit the rim & looking scared to shoot. #Badgers— Robb Vogel (@RobbVogel) March 21, 2022
Avert your eyes
That might have been the worst college basketball game I've ever watched.— Jeff Bruggink (@bru4pk) March 21, 2022
A numbers game
2/22 from 3. 29.8% from the field for the game. 16 turnovers and 14 field goals. No post play, again. Out hustled, again. No help from the bench. Chuky’s injury pretty much ended the game. Embarrassing way to end the season. Bitter taste after what had been a dream season.— Tony (@TStrobe78) March 21, 2022
Hitting rock bottom
That’s the worst Badger performance I’ve seen in my 37 years of life. No other way to say it. Great year but my goodness was that bad.— Andrew Zimdars (@andrew_zimdars) March 21, 2022
Giving it their all
This team stayed gritty to the end. They gave everything they had and gave us a great season.— Craig Smith (@smithcp1) March 21, 2022
They also bricked enough 3s to rebuild the Bradley Center.
Enjoy the ride
I am too sad to say much other than. I am not a fickle fan. I loved this team and I hope to see Brad Davison as a Coach somewhere because wherever he coaches I am a fan. Thanks for helping me enjoy the season and get through a Wisconsin winter.— Kristi Conway-Powers (@NoodlesP29) March 21, 2022
Spiraling down
Omigosh Jim. I’ve been pretty positive all season. That was abysmal. Chucky got hurt and it snowballed. I mean. I love Isaac Lindsey. But you put him in for the first time in 10 weeks?? Instead of hunkering down they looked desperate— Rob (@finleyr27) March 21, 2022
Still too soon
March 21, 2022
Only a matter of time
The way this team overachieved all season, you just knew when the end came it would be because of their shortcomings were too much to overcome. #OnWisconsin— Kevin (@dcbadger7) March 21, 2022
A sickening sight
March 21, 2022
Or ANY team
That was just brutal. You won't beat many teams shooting less than 10% from 3, less than 30% overall, scoring 22 points in the entire second half.— Joseph Britt (@Zathras3) March 21, 2022
Too much to overcome
1. Losing Chucky hurts. Good chance we win with him.— Jon Bosworth (@BosworthJB) March 21, 2022
2. Iowa State wore us out.
3. Their offense had us running all over the place on defense.
4. Their pressure defense had us turning our backs to the basket. Turnovers. Few easy/good looks. Again…Chucky helps here.
Time warp
This game set basketball back 50 years.— Jeff (@bluehighway15) March 21, 2022
Going out with a whimper
Worst loss of the year. Considering what was on the line. The Badgers year ended after they won the Big Ten. Tonight was abysmal. Too many fouls, turnovers, not hitting threes, bad passing. So very disappointing. Chucky's injury shook them up. It did not make them improve.— Mary Korn Erickson (@sixtiesfan) March 21, 2022
A vicious cycle
Bottom right pic.twitter.com/ZR5Kcop3AP— Andrew Leirmo (@AndrewLeirmo) March 21, 2022
Look on the bright side
Hard to understand all the negativity. Our Badgers gave us such a fun season. They over achieved. This game tonight was painful to watch. When Chucky got hurt the whole team floundered. It was such a physical game. Iowa St. played better than us.— Paula McAllister (@mrsmcal) March 21, 2022
Stuck in the mud
Losing Hepburn was a huge deal, but way too many TO’s and horrific shooting. Would really like see Bucky get more athletic, way too much dribbling and standing around on offense.— Joel Schneider (@joelschneider25) March 21, 2022
Keep it movin'
What an awful end to a great regular season— chuckwestover (@chuckwestover) March 21, 2022
21 missed threes and 17 turnovers - you will beat almost nobody doing that
Our lack of depth came back to hurt us at the worst time
Very hard to watch
I hope Chucky heals up for next year
Spoiling a good thing
Just tough. This team was a joy to watch this year, over-performed given the roster youth and expectations coming into the year. They find a way to win this game if Chucky doesn't go down with an injury.— Colin Harrison (@TheFromaster) March 21, 2022
Stopped dead in their tracks
Over the minute Hepburn was hurt. The lack of depth killed us today— Fred Ehle (@FredEhle) March 21, 2022
Enough said
☹️— Clara Boudette (@claraboudette) March 21, 2022
Value on full display
Didn’t realize the team depended on Chucky that much. They weren’t great this game with him on the floor, but they were absolutely lost offensively without him.— Paul Whitt (@pwhitt) March 21, 2022