Wisconsin men’s basketball enters the AP Top 25 after winning the Maui Invitational
Wisconsin men's basketball enters the AP Top 25 after winning the Maui Invitational

The Badgers suddenly find themselves 5-1 after a three-game win streak and Maui Invitational title despite a young, inexperienced roster.

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball (5-1) team broke into the AP Top 25 on Monday for the first time this season.

The Badgers entered the poll at No. 23 after upsetting then-No. 12 Houston and defeating Saint Mary’s to win the Maui Invitational last week. Houston dropped down to No. 15.

Following the win, sophomore Jordan Davis joked about UW being in the Top 25 in the upcoming week. The Badgers were picked to finish 10th in the Big Ten in a preseason media poll.

The last time the Badgers were No. 25 was on March 1, but they fell out of the rankings the following week.

UW is one of four Big Ten teams in the poll. Purdue checks in at No. 2, Michigan State at No. 22 and Michigan at No. 24.

