Wisconsin men’s basketball coach Greg Gard worries about NIL, transfer portal ‘collision course’

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball coach Greg Gard used to plan out his scholarship chart in advance. He’d list the players he currently had on his roster, players who already had committed and pencil in players UW had offered spots to.

Gard still has a scholarship chart, but it’s harder to manage now.

Three major things happened in the past two years that have made roster management unpredictable.

The NCAA’s one-time transfer rule took effect April 28, 2021. It allows athletes to transfer to a different school one time during their career and play immediately without getting permission from their previous coach or school.

The NCAA made it possible for athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness starting July 1, 2021.

Finally there’s the added challenge of COVID-19 eligibility. The NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to players whose seasons were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the last of the athletes with the opportunity to take advantage of that have three years of eligibility remaining. But programs only can offer 13 scholarships per year.

“You may not agree with every facet of it, but you have to incorporate it and embrace it,” Gard said about the three major changes. “They’re all different, but yet they’re all kind of growing at the same time.”

The transfer portal

Gard sat in his office Wednesday afternoon with his phone on the arm of his chair. His phone was lighting up with notifications throughout a 30-minute interview with the State Journal.

He has had a lot on his plate this week, including his foundation’s annual Garding Against Cancer gala Saturday. He had at least two members of the class of 2023 visiting and even more potential players — transfers and high schoolers — on campus.

Gard also was getting notifications on players who were in the transfer portal.

“We watch Twitter,” Gard said. “We have to not trust it. We have to go into the actual portal. I always have a little rule with our guys: You have to verify in the portal. You see somebody on Twitter going into the portal, don't jump on the phone right away. Let’s verify.”

He likened it to speed dating. Everything usually happens in two weeks or less.

Someone on the coaching staff will get on the phone with the athlete to gauge interest levels. They’ll check with former coaches or other connections to the player.

They will work to get the player on campus for a visit if there’s mutual interest.

Kamari McGee is an example. He entered the portal April 4 and committed to the Badgers eight days later.

“You got to learn this stuff that maybe you can accumulate over two, three years of recruiting somebody, you gotta learn it, like with him, it was within four days,” Gard said.

McGee is one of two players who will join the Badgers from the transfer portal. UW announced Friday that Max Klesmit also would be joining the Badgers after the former Wofford guard announced his transfer April 30.

Gard said there’s always been a sense of unpredictability with how a roster would shake out year to year. It’s gotten more chaotic since players no longer have to sit out a year after transferring.

He isn’t against the transfer portal.

He’s seen the benefits of it first-hand in players like Micah Potter and Chris Vogt. But he’s also lost players who didn’t see the court for UW before leaving, such as Matthew Mors.

“If you’ve invested time with somebody and have helped them grow, and now there's a shift in terms of where they’re at and who they are, where they're going to school … does it feel like time wasted?” Gard said. “You invest a lot into these individuals, but that's their right to do that.”

The transfer portal does change his approach to how he develops players, something he’s tried to make a pillar of the program.

Would he prefer to have four years to help develop a player? Yes, but he recognizes that isn’t the reality of college athletics anymore.

He helped Johnny Davis become Big Ten Player of the Year and a potential top 10 NBA draft pick in only two years.

“You have different roadmaps for development,” Gard said. “Everybody has their own kind of roadmap to get where they want to get to. If they have less time, we have to go a little faster down that road.”

Headed for collision

The UW athletic department has taken a hands-off approach to NIL. Athletic director Chris McIntosh told the State Journal the department aims to balance the integrity of college sports while allowing its athletes to flourish in the NIL world.

Gard can’t have a hand in any of his players’ NIL deals. He’s supported them through their various deals and even cracked a joke about Johnny and Jordan Davis’ Mountain Dew billboards scattered around town.

He was fearful of the change when it happened. He was cautiously optimistic because he saw the benefits but also was worried about the consequences.

NIL deals paired with the updated transfer portal rules is creating controversy.

“They’re kind of on a collision course, so to speak,” Gard said. “That was never the intended consequences of the transfer portal. It wasn’t intended to be united with an NIL and use it one with the other to kind of basically shop around and see where's the highest bidder.”

Gard is not against NIL.

But he’s watched how NIL and the transfer portal have been used in combination to become a bargaining chip, and he’s worried it will get worse.

Miami guard Isaiah Wong is the best example. Wong’s NIL agent, Adam Papas of NEXT Sports Agency, announced Wong would enter the transfer portal if his NIL compensation wasn’t increased.

Gard said he’s fortunate that the Badgers haven’t experienced a similar situation.

“NIL has been used as a recruiting inducement,” Gard said. “It’s NIL promise versus NIL promise. It’s become pay for play in some regards, where the amounts have gotten astronomical, and it’s happened instantaneously.

“We’ve watched this kind of bleed together. And again, with the portal, it gives you an option to be immediately eligible to go somewhere that maybe is going to pay more money. That’s what we feared might happen.”

Devaluing education

The portal has created unintended issues for athletes while pursuing their degrees. Players can change schools, but credits don’t always transfer, which can put a player behind academically.

The year a player used to have to sit out gave him a year to catch up academically, but that now is gone.

“My experience has shown that if somebody comes to the end of their eligibility and they’re not at the finish line academically, trying to get them to finish, to complete that degree when they don't have any more eligibility left becomes very difficult,” Gard said.

NIL has become one of the most talked about issues in sports, and it hasn’t even been a year since players could profit from it.

Gard didn't have to talk about it before. It now is a conversation he has with almost every player — recruits, commits and current ones.

“I tell our guys, ‘The NIL is great, there’s going to be a lot of ways to market yourself,’” Gard said. “But never let the value of your degree be less than your NIL and the importance of your NIL because the minute you take that jersey off for the last time, the NIL world is over.”

He argues the NIL deals should be a supplement. A degree will be more reliable in the long run.

“I think the portal and the NIL will find its proper place and find the right place,” Gard said. “It’s not there right now. We got work to do.”

