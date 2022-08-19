Wisconsin men’s basketball coach Greg Gard shares his thoughts on Badgers' performance in France

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team sweated more than usual through all four of its games in France and not just because of physical exertion.

None of the gyms the Badgers played in were equipped with air conditioning. UW coach Greg Gard said they usually have to worry about the gym being too cold, not around 100 degrees.

Overcoming that adversity is not the only way the trip will help the Badgers this season. The 10-day, four-game trip to France was an opportunity for Gard and his coaching staff to see what the team needs to work on in the preseason.

“There's nobody that didn't take a step forward and improved from when we first started in June to where they are now,” Gard said. “Even during the course of those four games, I think the experience was a great teacher, and it can really help these guys.”

UW returns three starters from last season in Steven Crowl, Chucky Hepburn and Tyler Wahl. Gard used an 11-man rotation during the four games in France and shuffled the starting five for each game. He said he wanted to give everybody the chance to play.

“For a new group of guys that are still learning the nuances of each other individually, I thought we did some good things and created some good opportunities.” Gard said. “Not every ball went in. But it's the quality of the shots that we are able to generate that I was happy with. We didn't take a lot of bad shots and were able to get some things in transition.”

UW started to figure out its offense. The Badgers lost their top two scorers from last season in Johnny Davis and Brad Davison. The games in France showed Gard he has a lot of options offensively.

Two players averaged at least 10 points per game, and seven averaged at least seven points.

“We were doing a good job of finding the open man and moving the ball with minimal amounts of travels,” Gard said. “We're gonna see much better defenses. We're gonna have to get better at it. But we understand what makes us good or what will make us good. Offensively, we've got to continue to work toward that goal.”

UW had some issues with ball control, including 25 turnovers in the first game against Paris Towers. The Badgers improved over the next three games, but it’s a departure from the trend last season. They had one of lowest turnover rates in the nation last season, only turning over the ball 8.7 times per game.

UW didn’t spend a lot of time working on its defense over the summer — Gard is saving that for the fall so as to not overwork the players — and the Badgers struggled specifically when guarding ball screens in France.

“I thought we got better at recognizing how to play ball screens,” Gard said. “I mean, what do we have to do with the third, fourth and fifth guy? We did film sessions after each game so that they were able to see that. That's really the first time we've done that. To break down the film and show some things that I think that helped put some words into visuals.”

Gard, who is heading into his eighth season at the helm, noted some individuals who stood out on the trip.

Markus Ilver averaged 9.25 points per game in France after earning a bronze medal with Estonia in the FIBA Under-20 European Championships. Gard said Ilver had a bit of a head start over his teammates after playing most of the summer, but the coach was impressed with how Ilver rebounded and his improvement defensively.

Crowl was the team’s leading scorer over the four games, averaging 11.75 points despite only playing about 20 minutes a game.

“The physicality that he played with and how he finished, I think that was obvious in terms of the jumps he has made,” Gard said. “He's not getting pushed around. He's playing like a mature physical post player.”

Chris Hodges redshirted last year and missed his senior year of high school playing basketball due to COVID-19. This was his first time playing an actual game besides last season’s exhibition.

“To come in and really get his first game experience since he was a junior in high school, there's a big learning curve there,” Gard said. “I thought he picked things up as we went through the games.”

Jordan Davis was one of the most consistent players on the court, according to Gard. He averaged 10 points per game, including a game-high 14 points against Azurea Club de Golf in the fourth game.

“He’s just confident,” Gard said. “You could see it grow. He did some good things defensively, turned some of his defense into offense with some steals and was able to finish in transition. I thought he did a good job of playing off screens and moving offensively and was able to get to the rim on some back cuts. Our bigs did a good job of finding him.”

Gard said Davis and freshman Connor Essegian really had a nose for the ball, helping the team get extra possessions by being active on the glass.

Essegian showed his penchant for 3-point shooting, hitting three in the second game and building off that success in games three and four. His 14 points in the final game tied Davis for the team lead.

“I mean for a little skinny freshman, he knows how to find the basket,” Gard said. “I think he got better and a better concept of what we demand defensively. That was kind of baptism by fire, which was good. He learned a lot and in a short amount of time. The kid does know how to find the basket, and now we have to continue to help him with the rest of the parts of his game.”

The trip was the first time transfers Kamari McGee and Max Klesmit played for the Badgers. Gard thought Klesmit adapted well to UW’s style of play.

There was more of a learning curve for McGee, who struggled with ball control in the first game. He got better later in the trip and was featured in the highlight videos with at least seven assists, but Gard joked they don’t put turnovers in those videos.

There’s plenty to sort out before fall practices begin and the Nov. 9 season opener against South Dakota. But Gard was encouraged by what he learned about his players in France.

“I think there's still a lot of parity,” he said. “How does that end up playing out to who ends up being the starters? I'm not really too concerned with that right now. It may be a rotating starting lineup. I may mix it around during the season depending on lineups and who we have to play. But there's a lot of time between now and then where guys can continue to put their best foot forward and make the impressions they want to make.”