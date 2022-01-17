Wisconsin men’s basketball breaks into top 10 of the AP Top 25 poll

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team rose in the AP Top 25 for the second week in a row.
The Badgers are ranked No. 8 in the poll released Monday after defeating Ohio State 78-68 on Thursday. UW was ranked No. 13 last week following three straight wins against Purdue, Iowa and Maryland.
UW is currently on a six-game winning streak as it heads to Northwestern on Tuesday.
The Badgers are one of five Big Ten teams in the Top 25. Purdue is the highest at No. 4, followed by UW then Michigan State at No. 14 and Illinois at No. 17. Ohio State dropped to No. 19 following the loss to the Badgers. Iowa was unofficially No. 26 with 56 votes and Indiana received two votes.