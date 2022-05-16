 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UW MEN’S BASKETBALL

Wisconsin men’s basketball adds preferred walk-on from class of 2022

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team gained its third member of the Class of 2022. 

Ross Candelino took to Twitter to announce his commitment to the Badgers on Sunday. 

The 6-foot-5 shooting guard averaged 14.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.8 steals per game during his senior season at Ponte Vedra High School in Florida.

He had 16 points, seven rebounds and three assists in Ponte Vedra’s state title loss March 5. He earned a spot in the Northeast Florida All-Star Classic and was named MVP in the March 26 game. 

Candelino’s father, Anthony Candelino, played basketball for Marquette in 1987-1989 and finished his career at St. Peter’s in 1991.

Candelino will join UW as a preferred walk-on. The Jacksonville, Florida, native is the second preferred walk-on for the Badgers next season, joining Luke Haertle. 

The pair join Connor Essegian as the three freshmen for UW in the 2022-23 season. The Badgers also added transfers Kamari McGee and Max Klesmit during the offseason. UW has two open scholarships available. 

